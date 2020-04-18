PS Plus May 2020: All the Latest! Release Date, Reveal Date, How To Download April's Titles, Spring Sale, Deals, Discounts & More

Two excellent free games for April made there way to us, but now - it is time to turn our attention to the next big drop!

Due to the length pf the month, we have had to wait an extra week for access to April's free games.

Let's take a closer look at PS Plus for the month, what could be in-store for us come May and some cracking deals in the PS Store's Spring Sale.

PS Plus April: Free Games

We had to wait a bit longer than usual to get access to April's free games, but it was most definitely worth the wait!

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WHAT A DRAG: Uncharted 4 throws you in at the deep end in this iconic chase

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

This is a real treat for gamers in lockdown.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

Having given this one a go myself, it is well worth the download.

Time flies as you attempt to grasp the core principles of rally driving in this ultra-realistic racing game.

This is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

PS Plus May: Reveal & Release Date

PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to two new PS4 free games being released on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

That is if these titles do not get leaked early for the third-month straight!

Spring Sale: Deals and Discounts

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.