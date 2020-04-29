header decal
29 Apr 2020

PS Plus May 2020: New lineup officially released - Farming Simulator 19, Cities: Skylines, Leak, Latest Deals & more

Last month we had to wait longer than usual for our games - here's how the timeline for May looks.

May’s Confirmed Line-Up

Release date

Spring Sale Deals

Last month we received two incredible games for free in the PS Plus campaign.

But with April nearing its end, we’re looking at what’s on the radar for the May’s free titles.

And finally, the big drop has been revealed!

Continue below for all the details on May’s free PS4 games, as well as when you will be able to access them.

May’s Confirmed Line-Up

PS Plus’s campaign includes 2 incredibly strong simulation games for May.

Farming Simulator 19

We’ve been gifted with the ultimate farming simulator for lockdown!

farming simulator ps plus

THE PERFECT RETREAT: Become a modern farmer and develop your farm

Farming Simulator 19 returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever!

Develop your farm and fill it with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skyline is a single-player open-ended city-building simulation.

cities skylines ps plus

GUESS THE CITY: Residents of the Isle of Dogs might recognise this one

Release date

Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be Tuesday 5 May.

This means that gamers will be able to download the game on the first Tuesday of May.

Spring Sale Deals

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

days gone spring sale

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99. 

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.

