PS Plus May 2020: Predictions - Reveal date, Release Date, Spring Sale, Deals & more

We're getting closer and closer to the end of the month, and you know what that means!

PS Plus May 2020 is only just around the corner!

We're expecting another set of incredible titles to take our minds off of the dreariness of the real world.

Here we name our predictions for PS Plus May, and we've included some standout deals from the PS Store’s Spring Sale.

Predictions

So we just got an unbelievable rally game and an action-adventure shooter for April - this month we want to see something different!

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is an epic hunter-gatherer RPG that has drawn inspiration from Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but sets itself apart from these games in every aspect.

HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to get by.

The game has been widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ May list.

Borderlands: GOTY Edition

Gearbox released Borderlands: The Handsome Collection back in 2015, and it was a baffling collection that included remastered versions of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, but not the original game.

JUST A DREAM: We would love to see this open-world action RPG release at the end of the month

A remastered, GOTY edition of the original then dropped in April 2019, and now users on Reddit are calling out to see it in the next PS Plus drop.

We’re not that confident with this one since it released roughly a year ago, but this could be the dark horse of the prediction thread.

God of War

The God of War series is notorious for its elaborate storytelling and abundance of badass fight scenes.

A GOD OUT OF TIME: Kratos has travelled to a new realm!

The reboot continued with this formula and gave us one of the greatest games of all time.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the next chapter of Kratos’ journey, with more Gods, Monsters and epic moments to experience!

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter in a franchise that needs no introduction.

READY... FIGHT: If you're new to fighting games and you're looking for an easy game to pick up, this is it

The last chapter, Street Fighter V, is currently available most gaming platforms, and it would be great if it was on the next PS Plus campaign.

Release & Reveal Date

Based on the pattern that we have seen in recent months, we are expecting to see May’s titles revealed on Wednesday 29 May.

That is if these titles do not get leaked early for the third-month straight!

Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be 5 May.

Spring Sale: Deals and Discounts

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.