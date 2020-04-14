PS Plus May 2020: Deals - Get 12-Month Membership For Less, Spotlight Sale, Discounts & More

One of the most incredible things that worldwide lockdown has influenced is the boom that online gaming is currently experiencing.

What better time is there for a reluctant gamer to pick up a PS4 and find an insane bunch of deals?

I'll tell you - it's now.

In order to gain access to the insane multiplayer online action that is going down, you'll need a PS Plus membership, and a big digital retailer has just slashed the price of a 12-month membership!

Continue below for all the information, as well as some great deals from the PS Store's Spotlight Sale.

Over 15% Off 12-Month Membership

Gamers are charged £50 by Sony as standard for 12 months of access to the online network, and of course the monthly PS Plus free games.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: CDKeys is back with another incredible deal

However, CDKeys has taken £8 off the price of the 12-Month membership, which is basically 2 months worth of free access to all of these great things.

Currently, members have access to Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 thanks to PS Plus' April Campaign.

We've already made our predictions for May's free games, so continue below for more great deals in the Spring Sale!

Spring Sale

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.