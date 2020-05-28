PS Plus June 2020: When Can I Download? Star Wars - Battlefront II, Call of Duty WWII, Release Date, Reveal, Predictions, Discounts, Offers, Updates & more

PS Plus June has brought perhaps the biggest drop we've ever seen on the service.

And we've now had two titles confirmed for June!

Star Wars: Battlefront II

After a ton of speculation online, it has been announced that Star Wars: Battlefront II will be the next game for June's PS Plus lineup.

It will be available to play from 2 June 2020, so next Tuesday!

With more than 25 free game updates since launch, which include Co-Op, huge offline battles, and more - this title will surely keep you occupied!

UNLIMITED POWER: The game is sure to be a hit with the fans

Call of Duty WWII

Call of Duty WWII was announced earlier in the week, and is now available to download and play!

The atmospheric, and amazing shooter went down a storm with critics and players alike!

When can I Download June's PS Plus Games?

PS Plus‘ free titles are always revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

ASSEMBLE - Marvel's Spider-man wasexpected to be included

This pattern has stood the test of time, so we can expect June’s free titles to be revealed on Wednesday 27 May.

The PS4 games become available to download the following Tuesday, which will be 2 June.

Games Revealed

Call of Duty WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II are the games this month - not Marvel's Spider-man.

Deal of the Week

Listed on the PlayStation Store as ‘Deal of the Week‘ is Just Cause 4, which has been reduced by 75% to £8.74 for a limited time.

Widely considered as one of the great action-adventure RPG series, Just Cause 4 features an open world filled with snowy mountains, deserts, combat, missions and more!

GET TO DA CHOPPA! Become a slightly more bombastic version of the Predator in this crazy fun title

The game takes place in Solis where the player assumes the role of the protagonist Rico Rodriguez.

The parkour and combat mechanics on display in this game are stunning, and you can now get a taste of them for under £10.

