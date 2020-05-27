PS Plus June 2020 Reddit - Predictions, Call of Duty WWII announced, F1 2019, Deals, Discounts, Offers & More

We've already named our predictions for PS Plus June, but this time we dedicate it to the Reddit community and their predictions.

We also have one confirmed title for the PS Plus June.

Reddit Predictions

While we wait for the rest of the titles to be announced later in the week, let's take a look at some of the suggestions on the June 2020 prediction thread.

Remember, they're just suggestions - so take with a pinch of salt!

MORE SIMULATORS

PS Plus’s May campaign included two epic simulators to get stuck into, and although they are fantastic ambassadors for the genre, some Reddit users have started to poke fun at them.

Dishonored

On the PS Plus June 2020 prediction thread, the most upvoted comments revolve around some jeering and good humour.

THROWBACK: Bethesda's 2012 entry 'Dishonored' still has players raving about it!

On a more serious note, u/Stafax named 'Dishonored Definitive Edition and The Order 1886' as his predictions, and is currently the second most upvoted comment in the thread.

Dishonored would especially be a treat to get stuck into during lockdown.

F1 2019

Recently, with Covid-19's effects being felt across the world, esports has ramped up as a replacement to some of the biggest events in F1.

There's even a Virtual GP this evening! If F1 2019 makes the cut, it'll be a great chance for players to see just why the game has legions of dedicated players.

F1: This would be a great addition and 'thechickennuggetsguy' makes a valid point!

