PS Plus July 2020 Free Games Release Date CONFIRMED: Games announced, Free titles for July

Call of Duty & Star Wars Battlefront featured in last month's free games for PS Plus, but what's next?

And more importantly, when will July's round of free games arrive?

PS Plus July 2020 Release Date

Sony has confirmed the release date of July's games!

With the effects of lockdown still in full effect, PS Plus has become a great source of monthly entertainment for the millions of active users

Following a surprisingly early reveal, Sony has confirmed that PS Plus members will be able to download July's free games from Tuesday, 7 July until Monday, 3 August.

PS Plus July titles confirmed

The line-up for PS Plus July has been set!

Members will be able to enjoy NBA 2K20 and test out the highly successful basketball series ahead of the launch of NBA 2K21 in the fall.

If sports games aren't your thing then you can go adventuring with Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. Jump into a thrilling Lara Croft mystery that takes the iconic character to Siberia.

Then there is Erica. An eerie and highly-cinematic about Erica and her traumatic childhood. Every choice you make influences how the game develops, with multiple endings awaiting you at the finale of the emotional branching narrative.

