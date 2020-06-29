PS Plus July 2020 PS4 FREE GAMES Predictions: Last of Us, Hellblade & more

PS Plus July's games have now been revealed - head here to see them.

Last month, PS Plus June have us one of the best months we've ever seen on the subscription service.

Here's what we want to see from PS Plus July - with last month setting the bar so high!

Latest News - Reveal coming soon

PS Plus follows a relatively strict pattern, typically being released on the first Tuesday of the month, and announced six days before that - usually the last Wednesday of the month.

A NECESSARY DISTRACTION: With the effects of lockdown still in full effect, PS Plus has become a great source of monthly entertainment

Unfortunately, the calendar means an extra-long wait for the July games.

The first Tuesday is not until 7 July, so we won't hear about what games are coming until 1 July.

Predictions

Here's what we think could be on the way this month!

The Last of Us

The Last of Us 2 is now out to critical acclaim - so what better time to revist the PS3 classic - remastered for PS4.

BACK FOR MORE: Joel and Ellie will be back in no time!

In the prequel, players had control over Joel; a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across a post-apocalyptic United States.

It may be getting on, but it still looks stunning and would encourage a load of players to get into the franchise.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

A sequel to Senua's story was announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a heart-pumping reveal trailer.

HEROINE: The strong female protagonist Senua is back and with a vengeance

The announcement fell short of a release date, but we hope that some new information is revealed soon.

If you haven't played it - check Hellblade out. Smart combat, stunning visuals and made by a very small team at Ninja Theory.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Force Awakens follows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and Han Solo on their search for Luke Skywalker and their fight in the Resistance.

CLUNKY: LEGO Star Wars' iconic graphical style will be back on our screens sooner than you'd think!

Released back in 2016, this is the closest taste we can get of what The Skywalker Saga will be like upon release.

Spanning all nine Star Wars films, the upcoming LEGO game is expected to raise the bar in various ways.

