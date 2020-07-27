UPDATED* PS Plus August 2020 Predictions: MW2 Remastered for FREE!

The PS Plus August games have been revealed early!

They are also arriving early too, so get ready!

MW2 Campaign Remastered + Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockout

It's safe to say that no one saw this coming.

One of the greatest singleplayer campaigns in FPS history is coming to PS Plus members for free!

Rediscover classic missions like Cliffhanger, The Gulag and Whiskey Hotel as you once again join Soap, Price, Ghost and the rest of Task Force 141 in a globe-spanning fight to restore order to the world.

MEMORIES: Miss you Ghost

Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockout is a colorful 60-person online multiplayer party game!

Test your mettle in brutal free-for-alls or co-op challenges where only the winning team advances to the next round.

Bend, bounce, and bash your way through hilarious physics-based obstacles, from smashing through doors, to balancing on massive see-saws, to racing up mountains riddled with traps.

Add a touch of style to your Fall Guy by customizing them with everything from classy pineapple couture to flattering prehistoric fashion.

You can see predictions from the community below, but no one had these two games pegged!

PS Plus August release date

MW2 Remastered will land on 28 July!

Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockout comes online for PS Plus members on 4 August.

The Word from Reddit

The Reddit community is so engaged with PS Plus, it can be a great indication of what is to come on the service.

The Monthly Guess Thread rewards those who have predicted correctly, so what do they think is to come?

SENSES TINGLING - The superhero smash is one of the most popular games on PS4

u/Yaminoari is committed to their usual prediction of Disgaea 5 and Dark Souls Remastered.

u/Vickalus_Cage admits it's a prediction more out of hope than an actual prediction, but they would like to see Marvel's Spider-man and No Man's Sky.

Predictions

Last month, we were close but no cigar!

CAUGHT OUT: We didn't expect three titles to come out in July!

Instead of receiving The Last of Us or the original Hellblade game, we got:

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Erica

Sadly, we're expecting August's line-up to be composed of just the usual two games, but we won't know until they are revealed.

READ MORE: Latest News ahead of PS Plus August

Our predictions for PS Plus August are as follows:

God of War

2018's game of the year winner would be absolutely amazing to get for free.

It's been rumoured that another God of War is in the making, and it has been a couple of years since this version released.

BREATH TAKING: The game is absolutely incredible and a must-play for PS4 owners

Always a great tactic to remind players of a series, when they're going to release a new one. We hope this is the case, but with no confirmation we're left speculating!

Crash Team Racing

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (winner of The Game Awards Best Sports/Racing Game 2019) is on our wishlist for August!

NITRO-FUELLED FUN: Roll on the childhood memories with this glorious remaster!

While this fully remastered experience won't burn a hole in your pocket, netting it for free is a whole different story.

Watch Dogs 2

With the release date for Watch Dogs 3 still up in the air, now would be the perfect time for PlayStation gamers to get a real taste of the action.

BREXIT: The third game will be set in a futuristic, post-Brexit London

Developed in 2016, the second game went down an absolute treat, exploring new directions for the animal-inspired series.

See if you've got what it takes to become an expert hacker and join the resistance.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

You can pick up the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for just £22.99 on PS4.

A LITTLE WARM: You don't want to get on Spryo's bad side...

This edition includes stunning HD remasters of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage and Spyro Year of the Dragon!

This adds up to over 100 amazing levels of Spyro-inspired fun.

Middle Earth Shadow of War

People have been wanting this game...for an age! But could it be one of the free titles this month?

The game combines intense and brutal action with a powerful story, which is great for LOTR fans and players new to the world.

NICE AREA, LOUD NEIGHBOURS THOUGH: Build your army of boisterous and deadly characters!

The prediction is fairly popular on Reddit at the moment, so maybe there's something to it?

Release Date

Traditionally we see the full PS Plus line up revealed on the last Wednesday of the month.

CAUGHT OUT: Last month, we couldn’t work out if it would be the same old story, or something different for the platform’s anniversary.

While last month was a bit of an anomaly in how the days lined up, we’re expecting business as usual for August.

READ MORE: PS Plus Cheap Deals, Discounts & Offers

Using the pattern set by previous campaigns, Wednesday 29 July looks like the date that the PS Plus August line up will be revealed on.

This means that the fresh set of titles to release on Tuesday 4 August.

PlayStation Store Cheap Deals

The PlayStation Store's July Savings page is now live, meaning you can grab an incredible range of discounts.

CREAM OF THE CROP: WE've been treated to a great selection of titles in this sale

If you’ve been waiting for a time to pounce on some of the best rated PlayStation games, now is your chance.

We've seen God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey pop up, and that's just the top line!

For more cheap deals, discounts and offers, head over to the article.

READ MORE: PS Plus August Deals, Discounts & Offers