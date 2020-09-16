PGA Tour 2K21 PS5: PS5 Showcase Reveals, Wishlist, PS4, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery & more

PGA Tour 2K21 has arrived to very positive reception, but will it be making the next-gen leap to Sony's powerhouse PS5?

Here's everything you should know.

Is PGA Tour 2K21 on PS5?

There's no official word as of yet, that PGA Tour 2K21 will be re-released for PS5.

At the moment, the title is playable on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PS4.

However, there could yet be a way you could play 2K's entry on PS5, thanks to a fantastic next-gen feature.

CELEBRATION: Thanks to next-gen technology PS4 titles could be playable on PS5

Backward Compatibility

Backward compatibility allows players to run games released for 'old-gen' consoles. Luckily, it will feature on Sony's next-gen platform.

What this means is that if you do purchase the PS4 version and decide to upgrade to PS5, you'll still be able to play that version on your PS5.

This is perfect if 2K decides to not release the title on PS5 - but there could be an even better option if they do...

Smart Delivery

Smart Delivery is another game-changing feature of next-gen platforms.

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Never buy a game twice again with smart delivery technology

You'll have access to the 'next-gen' version automatically if a game supports Smart Delivery.

That means that you don't need to buy the title twice, you can simply buy once and play on either generation of console.

As of yet, it is still to be officially confirmed as to whether PS5 will have Smart Delivery. But with still so much to be revealed from Sony, we could be in for some good news!

PGA Tour 2K21 PS5 wishlist

Now if the game does re-release for PS5, we'd love to see 2K take full advantage of the impressive specs (that we know of) of Sony's machine.

Here are a few areas we'd like to get that next-gen treatment if it does.

Improved loading times

There was recently a bold claim that PS5 could be 100x faster than its predecessor.

If this is the case, it would be great to be able to jump into the action quickly, without the need to wait too long for the potentially huge and detailed courses to load up.

Enhanced graphics

It's a given, but getting that next-gen graphical polish would sure be a treat.

We just got a glimpse of what's possible with the Unreal Engine 5 demo and what it could mean for other titles, so expectations are high for any PS5 release in the future.

Having more detail on MyPlayer creations for instance would be incredible, and add another layer of immersion to the game.

Improved Audio

PS5 3D Audio looks to be a complete gamechanger. What this feature means is that developers can give individual objects their own individual sounds.

Instead of, let's say, a general thunderstorm sound, PS5 3D Audio would allow for each individual raindrop to have its own unique SFX.

Imagine how amazing that could be when applied to both the in-game weather and your legions of fans as you sink another shot!

REVEL IN YOUR VICTORY: Immerse yourself in success with PS5 3D Audio

How to play PS4 Games on PS5

As mentioned, there are a number of ways to PS4 titles on PS5, but one in particular is very straight forward indeed.

Grab yourself an HDD, or external hard-drive and load your gaming library on to it. Then, all you need to do is go and plug it into your PS5 to play any of the games on there!

Right now, there is an amazing deal on a 2 TB WD Hard Drive, which is purpose built for gaming!

