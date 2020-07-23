header decal
23 Jul 2020

PGA TOUR 2K21 TPC Southwind CONFIRMED

The next confirmed course has been announced by 2K for their upcoming and highly anticipated golfing sim!

It looks like the last of today's reveals is here, as 2K confirms another course for PGA Tour 2K21.

We've seen loads of TPC courses make the cut, understandably, but will this reveal hold any surprises for us?

Let's take a look!

So it looks like another amazing TPC course will be joining the ranks in PGA Tour 2K21.

PGA Tour 2K21 Southwind 1

TPC Southwind is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

It's been the venue for the tour's annual FedEx St.Jude Classic for around 20 years!

Expect some the amazingly designed course to come alive in PGA Tour 2K21.

When will we hear the next announcement?

2K seems to be sticking with their 2 announcements a day pattern, so we'll most likely have to wait till tomorrow for more courses.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Confirmed Courses

That's not to say they won't release another and surprise us though!

Release Date & Pre-order

The game will be playable on PS4Xbox OnePC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

If you're planning on guaranteeing your copy of PGA Tour 2K21 you'll also be able to get some extra in-game swag to enjoy too.

Check out our pre-order and editions guide below, to find the best version for you!

READ MORE: PGA TOUR 2K21 Pre-order and Editions guide

