PGA Tour 2K21 East Lake Golf Club CONFIRMED

2K has been drip-feeding us confirmations of courses which have made the cut in PGA Tour 2K21 - and they have not disappointed!

So far we've had Atlantic Beach Country Club, TPC Deere Run, Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, Summerlin, TPC Highlands and Quail Hollow Club confirmed.

Let's take a look at the latest venue to feature in the game.

East Lake Golf Club Confirmed

For the 7th confirmed course for PGA Tour 2K21, we've got the amazing East Lake Golf Club.

Once again released through 2K social media's channels, it looks like yet another prestigious golfing venue.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia this course is actually one of the oldest in the area.

The course is the permanent location of the finale of the PGA Tour Playoffs and the FedEx Cup, so we expect some more dramatic moments to happen when players take to the grounds!

When will we hear the next announcement?

Release Date & Pre-order

The title will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

