Will myClub progress reset with the PES 2021 Season Update?

With the update on its way, what can players expect to happen with this particular game mode?

The PES 2021 Season Update has been confirmed by a Microsoft listing, and it’s big news for fans of the series. But will the PES 2021 Season Update reset myClub progress?

Here’s what we know about the update so far.

The PES 2021 update on the Microsoft store goes into a brief overview of what to expect.

It reads under the myClub section:

‘Create your very own dream team from scratch and face off against human rivals from all over the world.’

This appears to describe the mode, but doesn’t explicitly answer if your progress will be reset or not. We will have to wait for more details to get a clear answer on this.

However, that hasn’t stopped people on Reddit speculating and voicing their opinions.

Reddit Reactions

The news is just settling in, however, the passionate Reddit community is already voicing their thoughts on the update.

On one thread some users express that they would prefer to not start from scratch again.

This is just their opinion, of course, as many understandably find the most enjoyable part of the myClub journey.

When will we hear more information?

With the listing only recently revealed online, it’s hard to say when we’ll hear more just yet. However, we expect that they will provide a more detailed breakdown of the Season Update sooner rather than later.

The PES 2021 Season Update includes team & player updates, alongside UEFA EURO 2020 mode.

It’ll also have some big club names in football, such as FC Bayern München, FC Barcelona, Manchester United and exclusive PES partner Juventus.

We’re still waiting on an official release date, but rest assured we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we get it.

