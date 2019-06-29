PES League 2019 World Finals - eLigaSul Stars take co-op crown at Emirates Stadium

Konami and Arsenal unveiled the renewal of their partnership before play started at the Emirates Stadium and it was fitting that both sides used the Gunners in the opening tournaments opening match.

Group Stage

Indonesian side WANI took on Quedesshlags (QDS) of France in the live match in Group A with the latter running out 4-0 winners, putting in a clinical counter-attacking performance.

Tigers Esports faced off with Toyota E-League runners up Ratchaburi Mitr Phol (RMP) in the group’s other match with the score ending 1-0 to Brazilians of Tigers Esports.

Last year’s champions and much fancied European champions Broken Silence kicked off their tournament against Asia Regional Finals runners-up Beginners, however the favourites were stunned 1-0 as Beginners were roared on by some vocal support.

The other match in Group B saw South American side eLigaSul Stars beat Toyota E-League winners Buriram United 5-1 in a dominant display.

WANI picked up their first points of the tournament with a thumping 5-1 win over Asian counterparts RMP, all but eliminating the Toyota E-League qualifiers.

Tigers Esports beat QDS to go three points clear at the top of the group with a hard-fought 2-1 win, leaving WANI with it all to do when they take on the group leaders in the final fixture.

Broken Silence suffered a second straight defeat at the hands of eLiga Sul Stars in a thrilling 3-2 match. The current world champions twice came from behind but could not find a third despite rattling the crossbar and piling pressure on the South American side.

Buriram United edged past Beginners 1-0 to draw level on points with their opponents and leave the door ever so slightly open for Broken Silence who could still qualify for the semi-finals should results go their way in the final group matches.

QDS thrilling last-gasp 4-4 draw with RMP meant Tigers Esports still progressed to the semi-finals despite losing out 2-1 to WANI in their final group match. QDS miss out on qualification despite their superior goal difference to their group rivals.

Broken Silence came from behind to beat Buriram United 3-1, however it was not enough to see the previous champions progress as Beginners earnt the single point they needed against eLigaSul Stars to secure safe passage to the semi-finals.

The former world champions were disgruntled in the manner of their exit as they felt the Brazilian side were not trying to score to effectively eliminate their biggest rivals. However, Broken Silence can have few complaints after losing two out of three matches.

Final Group Standings

Semi-Finals

The first semi-final was a controversial all-Brazilian affair with eLigaSul Stars facing off against Tigers Esports. Tigers Esports raced into a 2-0 lead and had the favourites on the ropes, however they spurned a glorious chance to make it 3-0 and it came back to haunt them.

Group B winners eLigaSul Stars pulled one back to send nerves through the Tigers Esports ranks before a last-minute equaliser cruelly denied the underdogs a place in the final.

Extra-time was a drab affair and ended 2-2 but then a console crash forced the match to be replayed from the beginning instead of heading to penalties.

It was eLigaSul Stars that regained their composure and won the replay 2-0 to book their place in the PES League 2019 CO-OP World Final.

WANI took on Beginners in the other semi-final and raced into an early lead following clever build-up play. Group A’s winners led 2-0 at half-time with the task near enough impossible for Beginners who had struggled for goals all tournament.

Heartbreak again for Beginners as they had their second goal of the tournament ruled out for offside, and what a goal it would have been with a superb passing move ripping open WANI’s defence.

Beginners dominated proceedings in the second half but could not put the finishing touches on their play and WANI ran out deserved winners setting up a final with eLigaSul Stars to see who will be crowned PES League 2019 CO-OP World Champions.

FINAL

The final was dominated by eLigaSul Stars from the get-go. The Brazilian side striking early and taking a 1-0 lead. ﻿

﻿GuiFera99_SFC showed terrific composure throughout the day, keeping his team calm and ensuring no mistakes were made.

It was 2-0 soon after and from then on WANI barely threatened the South American side with no further scoring.

Your PES League 2019 CO-OP World Champions… eLigaSul Stars!

On Saturday the Solo tournament begins, watch out for Ettorito97 as he looks to avenge Broken Silence’s early exit.