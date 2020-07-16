PES 2021 Release Date & Trailer REVEALED – PS5, Xbox One, PC, Season Update, 25th Anniversary & more

The countdown is well and truly on for the updated Konami title – with a video showcasing the last 25 years.

After the fact PES 2021 will be a “Season Update” as confirmed, we thought we’d be waiting a little longer to see a release date.

Konami has different ideas, with the release date and trailer revealed for PES 2021.

PES 2021 will release on Tuesday, 15 September on PS4, Xbox One & Steam.

PES 2021 Trailer

New features?

We didn’t see expect to see anything new from Konami, but it looks as if some new managers are sneaking onto the game.

SUPER FRANK – Lampard seems thrilled to be in PES 2021

The trailer showed Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs – suggesting real-life managers or possible Master League choices.

Price

We were told that the game would come at a “Special Anniversary” price, with the Standard Edition of PES 2021 costing £24.99 / $29.99.

The various club editions, which include Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United cost £29.99 / $34.99.

Bonuses

Purchase the Standard Edition of the game and receive the following myClub content:

3 Player Contract Tickets x 10 weeks

Premium Agent x 10 weeks

2000 myClub Coins

As for the club editions, you will receive:

Iconic Moment Series x1 player

Full squad (Manager and players)

Digital kit

Original in-game menu theme

3 Player Contract Tickets x30 weeks

Premium Agent x30 weeks

3000 myClub coins

Pre-order

Pre-order the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update to receive a Lionel Messi loan item in MyClub.

