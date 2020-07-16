PES 2021 Release Date & Trailer REVEALED – PS5, Xbox One, PC, Season Update, 25th Anniversary & more
The countdown is well and truly on for the updated Konami title – with a video showcasing the last 25 years.
After the fact PES 2021 will be a “Season Update” as confirmed, we thought we’d be waiting a little longer to see a release date.
Konami has different ideas, with the release date and trailer revealed for PES 2021.
PES 2021 Release Date
PES 2021 will release on Tuesday, 15 September on PS4, Xbox One & Steam.
PES 2021 Trailer
New features?
We didn’t see expect to see anything new from Konami, but it looks as if some new managers are sneaking onto the game.
The trailer showed Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs – suggesting real-life managers or possible Master League choices.
Price
We were told that the game would come at a “Special Anniversary” price, with the Standard Edition of PES 2021 costing £24.99 / $29.99.
The various club editions, which include Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United cost £29.99 / $34.99.
Bonuses
Purchase the Standard Edition of the game and receive the following myClub content:
- 3 Player Contract Tickets x 10 weeks
- Premium Agent x 10 weeks
- 2000 myClub Coins
As for the club editions, you will receive:
- Iconic Moment Series x1 player
- Full squad (Manager and players)
- Digital kit
- Original in-game menu theme
- 3 Player Contract Tickets x30 weeks
- Premium Agent x30 weeks
- 3000 myClub coins
Pre-order
Pre-order the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update to receive a Lionel Messi loan item in MyClub.
