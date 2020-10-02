PES 2021 Mobile: Latest News, Updates, Maintenance, Release Date Season Update & more

PES 2021 is well underway, and now the Mobile version is coming soon too!

Keep reading for more details.

Latest News – Maintenance Period

Konami has announced a Pre-Open notice for PES 2021 Mobile.

There will be ‘large-scale’ maintenance in preparation for PES 2021 Mobile, meaning the current mobile servers will be down.

The maintenance will begin at 12am / 1am BST UTC on Monday, 12 October.

It is scheduled to finish at 6am UTC / 7am BST on Thursday, 15 October but it could finish earlier.

Release Date

Online service is due to begin at 6am UTC / 7am BST on Thursday, 15 October, although this will be a pre-open period.

During this period, emergency maintenance may be carried out without warning.

All the latest team data will be available during the pre-open period.

The pre-open period is due to close a week later at 6am UTC / 7am BST on Thursday, 22 October, so this is the official release date of PES 2021 Mobile.

PES 2021 Season Update

