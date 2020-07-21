PES 2021 Master League - New Managers CONFIRMED - Guardiola, Lampard & more

We didn't expect to see anything new in PES 2021 after Konami confirmed that this year's game will just be a Season Update.

Some new aspects are sneaking into the game, however, with new manager options arriving in Master League.

Avatar Select

Master League was remastered for PES 2020, with one fantastic feature being the ability to select a footballing icon to be the manager of your club.

HAND OF GOD - Would you trust Diego Maradona to lead your club?

Diego Maradona, Roberto Carlos, Johan Cruyff and Ruud Gullit were all popular choices amongst the community, but many young players would have never seen these legends play.

Well that changes, with three modern icons now be able to control your club in Master League, as confirmed by Konami.

Pep Guardiola

A terrific player, and an even better manager - Pep Guardiola is perhaps the best footballing boss in the world game.

GUARD OF HONOUR - There's few better than Pep

The Spaniard has claimed league titles with Barcelona (three), Bayern Munich (three) and Manchester City (two), eight domestic cups, two Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.

The 49-year-old Guardiola still has plenty of time remaining in his managerial career, with a Champions League crown with Man City the current target.

Frank Lampard

Despite being only in his second season as a manager, Frank Lampard has achieved so much already.

SUPER FRANK - Will you opt for the Chelsea legend in Master League?

The former England star first took Derby to the Championship playoff final, and despite losing to Aston Villa in the final - that was enough to give him the vacant Chelsea job.

The club's record goal scorer has exceeded expectation this season, dealing with an inexperienced Chelsea side and transfer ban, to take the Blues to the verge of Champions League football and into an FA Cup final.

Ryan Giggs

Many felt Ryan Giggs was unlucky to not be given the Manchester United job after stepping in as caretaker after the sacking of David Moyes, and then serving as number two to Louis van Gaal.

APPRENTICE - Ryan Giggs learned under the tutelage great Sir Alex Ferguson

He left the club he had won 35 trophies with in 2016, before taking the Wales international job in 2018.

The 46-year-old has guided his country to Euro 2020 qualification, and it will be interesting to see how Wales will perform at the rescheduled tournament next summer.

