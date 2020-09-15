PES 2021 Master League: All the managers who can lead your team – Lampard, Guardiola, Giggs & more

With some new faces to choose from, who will you select as your avatar to guide your team to glory?

The PES 2021 Season Update is here – and it’s gone down a treat!

Despite it not being a brand-new game, there is still plenty to get stuck into. You can read our full review on the title here.

Here we’re looking at Master League and all the managers that you can choose to lead your side to victory.

Fresh Faces

There are some newcomers to PES 2021, with three current managers all added to the game.

Pep Guardiola

Pep is one of the most successful managers of all-time, will he be the man you choose to lead your Master League side?

THE BOSS! Will you choose Pep as your manager

During his time as a manager, Pep has picked up eight league titles, eight domestic cups, two Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.

He’s revolutionised the modern game, and he could soon revolutionise your Master League team.

Frank Lampard

He’s still somewhat of a novice in the managerial world, but no-one can question Frank Lampard’s footballing prowess.

SUPER FRANK! Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is in the game

The Chelsea boss began his managerial career at Derby County – taking them to the Championship playoff final in his single season at the club – before rejoining Chelsea as their first team manager.

He’s hoping his busy transfer window will help his side perform on the pitch IRL, but can he help you in the virtual Master League world?

Ryan Giggs

Another top quality player turned manager, Ryan Giggs has had a pretty successful managerial career to date.

WELSH DRAGON! Will the Wales manager guide your club to glory

Giggs began his managerial career with his beloved Manchester United – where he briefly took the reigns as caretaker manager – before taking a full time role with Wales back in 2018.

He lead them to the European Championships at the first time of asking, is he the man to lead the way for your Master League team?

Back for More

Alongside the fresh faces are some old-timers from PES 2020.

Diego Maradona

He’s one of the greatest footballers of all time, and he’s done the rounds as a manager!

GUESS WHO’S BACK! The legendary Diego Maradonna is back for another season

Maradona has coached no fewer than eight teams in his career – including the Argentinian national team – and is currently in charge of Argentinian side Club de Gimnasia.

A big time character on and off the pitch, he’ll certainly be a fun addition to any back room setup!

Johan Cruyff

Pep Guardiola may be one of the greatest coaches of all time, but he wouldn’t have been able to do it without this man, Johan Cruyff.

Guardiola credits Cruyff as being the biggest impact on his managerial career as the former Barcelona coach managed Pep in his early days as a player.

Cruyff won 11 trophies during his time as a manager at Barcelona – bettered only by his protégée – a legend of the game for sure.

Full List of Returning Managers

Diego Maradonna

Johan Cruyff

Romario

Zico

Roberto Carlos

Lother Matthaus

Ruud Gullit

Bebeto

Miguel Aracil

