PES

PES 2021 Licences: Real Madrid unlikely after fresh deal with EA

Rumours around the Spanish giants have now been quashed, and it looks as if no new clubs will be joining.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 16, 2020
real madrid pes 2021

Rumours were circulating that Real Madrid could move from FIFA to PES this year.

That looks to have been put to bed with EA signing a fresh new deal to be the official gaming partner for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid EA Trailer

5️⃣ more years!EA SPORTS FIFA will be the Official Video Gaming Partner of Real Madrid C.F. until 2025????✍️????⚽️

Posted by EA SPORTS FIFA on Thursday, 16 July 2020

What next for PES?

After yesterday’s confirmation that PES 2021 will just be a “Season Update“, there is now very little hype around the new game.

ARRIVEDERCI – AC & Inter Milan look to be leaving the PES franchise

Konami is committed to executing on PES 2022 however, with a teaser released showing Pro Evo on Next Gen.

It now seems unlikely Konami will pick up any new licences for PES 2021, and hope their loyal fanbase will return for the “new” game which will have roster and kit updates.

PES 2021 will come at a “special anniversary price” to celebrate it’s 25th year and will reflect the lack of new features on the game.

