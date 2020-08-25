BREAKING* PES 2021 Cover Stars: Get Ronaldo, Messi & co for free in PES 2020 myClub!

Konami revealed the cover stars for PES 2021, with some big names fronting the new game.

They have now revealed you can sign all four cover stars for your current myClub too! Keep reading to find out how.

Cover Stars

The PES 2021 Season Update is represented by some world class talent.

Two legends of the game Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are major statements from Konami.

ELITE! There is some serious talent on the cover of PES 2021

Up and coming stars Alphonso Davies and Marcus Rashford also make the cover.

myClub

Some even better news, you can guarantee all four players for your myClub team now!

By logging in between Tuesday, 25 August to Monday, 31 August, you will receive Special Agents that can sign the four PES 2021 Ambassadors.

This is a great opportunity to bolster your squad in the final few weeks of the season.

