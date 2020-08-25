header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

PES

25 Aug 2020

*BREAKING* PES 2021 Cover Stars: Get Ronaldo, Messi & co for free in PES 2020 myClub!

*BREAKING* PES 2021 Cover Stars: Get Ronaldo, Messi & co for free in PES 2020 myClub!

Need some fresh faces in myClub? Find out how to get four of the very best players in your team here.

Jump To
link decal

Cover Stars

link decal

myClub

Konami revealed the cover stars for PES 2021, with some big names fronting the new game.

They have now revealed you can sign all four cover stars for your current myClub too! Keep reading to find out how.

Cover Stars

The PES 2021 Season Update is represented by some world class talent.

Two legends of the game Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are major statements from Konami.

pes 2021 cover messi davies ronaldo rashford

ELITE! There is some serious talent on the cover of PES 2021

Up and coming stars Alphonso Davies and Marcus Rashford also make the cover.

Check out more about the PES 2021 cover stars here.

myClub

Some even better news, you can guarantee all four players for your myClub team now!

READ MORE: PES 2021 Licences

By logging in between Tuesday, 25 August to Monday, 31 August, you will receive Special Agents that can sign the four PES 2021 Ambassadors.

This is a great opportunity to bolster your squad in the final few weeks of the season.

Take a look at the announcement here.

READ MORE: PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE – Full Breakdown

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy