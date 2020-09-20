PES 2021: Best Attackers (RWF, LWF, CF, SS) – Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar & more

It’s a key area of the pitch and it features some of the very best players on the new game!

We all love to score goals, right?

Well here are the men who are going to do exactly that in PES 2021.

Lionel Messi (94 OVR)

There was doubts over whether or not he’d be a Barca man in 2021, but there’s no doubting his ability.

BUY NOW: PES 2021 Season Update on Amazon

The GOAT is the top-rated player in PES 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo (93 OVR)

The battle between Messi and Ronaldo has been incredible, but the Argentine edges it on PES this year.

At 93-rated, Ronaldo is no chump. He’ll be banging them in for fun all year long on the Konami title.

Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

What a season this man has just had!

The Polish talisman scored goals aplenty for Bayern last season so it should come as no shock to see him amongst the best on PES 2021.

Neymar Jr (92 OVR)

PSG came so close to a maiden Champions League triumph last season, and they’ll be hoping to go one better in 2021.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Licences

The form of Neymar Jr will be key to any success, with the Brazilian still amongst the best forwards in world football.

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR)

He just keeps getting better and better!

Kylian Mbappe will be a fan favourite on PES 2021 for sure. That 91-rating could well go up as the year progresses.

Luis Suarez (89 OVR)

He may not be a Barcelona player come the end of the transfer window, but Luis Suarez is still an incredible striker.

Wherever he ends up he’s going to score goals and with an 89 OVR on PES 21, he’ll score plenty of virtual ones too!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (88 OVR)

Auba is a Gooner! The Arsenal captain has renewed his contract with Mikel Arteta’s men!

He’s lightning-fast and incredible in front of goal. The perfect combination for any striker on PES 2021!

READ MORE: PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE – Full Breakdown