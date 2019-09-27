PES 2020 Review Round Up: All the scores & words surrounding the FIFA 20 challenger

PES 2020 has been on the market for a few weeks now - and it looks to be the best entry in the series for over a decade, putting pressure on FIFA 20.

Instead of rolling over and accepting yet another crushing defeat by the hands of EA's FIFA, Konami came out of the blocks fighting.

They pulled off a marketing tour-de-force including acquiring the rights to Juventus, Manchester United, oh and a small tournament called Euro 2020.

They even hired Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta as a consultant to improve gameplay and reworked ball physics.

So, does all that amount to a great game? You bet it does. Here are all the major reviews.

RealSport - 8/10

"eFootball PES 2020 is a step in the right direction, but that step is probably not significant enough to significantly threaten FIFA’s stronghold on the football gaming market.

"It still lacks the licences to compete with FIFA’s realism and its online Matchday feature cannot seriously challenge FIFA Ultimate Team in terms of personal user experience.

"However, matches are genuinely enjoyable to play, packing plenty of attacking football. Also, Master League is pretty great – if FIFA’s changes to Career Mode do not make an impactful improvement, there will be no doubt regarding which game has the better single-player mode." " --- Harry Jones [Full review]

GameSpot -- 9/10

"The licensing issue revolving around PES will likely never going go away, and people are still going to download option files to get all of the official kits and badges anyway. Like its predecessors, eFootball PES 2020 continues to do its talking on the pitch, refining and improving on last year's game to present what might be the greatest football game ever made.

"Sure, it's disappointing that you still can't play as Borussia Dortmund and the majority of the Bundesliga and a few other leagues, and its single-player offering is almost identical to what was included three years ago. But all of this effortlessly drifts to the back of your mind once you step between those white lines and simply start playing the beautiful game." -- Richard Wakeling [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4/5

"For the most part, eFootball PES 2020 offers up a faithful replication of the beautiful game. It's easily the most realistic PES to date, with various visual tweaks and gameplay enhancements proving key additions.

"It’s also a more immersive game than last year, particularly in terms of the new TV-style camera and growing number of major licenses, boosting its sense of legitimacy both on and off the pitch. The lack of inventiveness applied to some modes--such as the ever-popular myClub--is a shame, and even Master League isn't yet the finished package.

"But when the quality of the football is this good, it’s easy to forgive a few own goals." -- Fraser Gilbert [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8.0/10

"PES 2020's small details create moments that bring into focus the fine margins that determine the results of many soccer games. When compared to the game’s similarities to last year it seems like minutia, but these are the things that elevate it from previous efforts and make PES 2020 look and feel correct.

"It’s a better game, even if it’s not evolved in every way. It’s like when a manager expresses how pleased they are of the team after a draw: You know they wanted the outright win, but they are also satisfied with the team’s overall performance. PES 2020 can be a familiar experience, but that shouldn’t blind you to its finer moments." -- Matthew Kato [Full review]

Trusted Reviews -- 4/5

"It's undoubtedly the definitive football sim of 2020. PES 2020 takes what you love about the series and makes it more satisfying and fun, without sacrificing its simulation pedigree. The lack of captivating online and offline game modes hold it back, however." -- Adam Speight [Full review]

Metro UK

"Issues aside, this is another hugely exciting entry to the series. Minor surgery is needed in some areas and sure, you need an overhaul in others but you have to hope Konami will be going all-guns-blazing into the next-gen console era because the on-pitch quality is so impressive. For matchdays, it is leagues above FIFA." -- Jay Jaffa [Full review]

So, there you have it - PES 2020 is a winner!