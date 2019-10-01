PES 2020 Ratings: 7 best Right Backs (RB) on the game - Kimmich, Azpilicueta & more

Now gamers have finally been able to get their hands on PES 2020.

The game has very different ratings to its FIFA counterpart, and we’ve been able to have a look at which players have come out on top for Konami.

Here, RealSport looks at the seven best right backs in this year’s PES.

1. Joshua Kimmich (OVR 87)

Age: 24

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Kimmich retains his crown as the best right-back in the game. After another great year for Bayern Munich, it is hardly surprising.

A one-point boost means that he’s now the joint highest-rated fullback in the game, and at only 24 years old, Bayern Munich have a right-back they can depend upon for years to come.

2. Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 85)

Age: 30

Club: Chelsea B

Country: Spain

Cesar Azpilicueta is another who you could probably make a case for being given a generous rating, as his performances failed to live up to their usual consistency at the end of last season and beginning of this one.

His tenure as Chelsea captain has hardly been uneventful either, the headline moment being his lack of action when Kepa’s refused to be substituted in the Carabao Cup final.

3. Daniel Carvajal (OVR 85)

Age: 27

Club: Madrid Chamartin B (Real Madrid

Country: Spain

It is perhaps slightly surprising that Dani Carvajal has been given a two-point boost considering that he was in and out of a Real Madrid side that were fairly disastrous at the back last season.

Perhaps his saving grace is that he wasn’t as bad as some of the big names, but he’ll still be under pressure to keep his spot next year.

4. Joao Cancelo (OVR 85)

Age: 25

Club: Manchester B (Manchester City)

Country: Portugal

Joao Cancelo gets a one-point boost after a really impressive debut season at Juventus. So much so, that it surprised many that Juventus decided to offload him this summer, in a deal that saw Manchester City give Danilo plus cash.

It will be interesting to see whether Pep Guardiola has bought Cancelo to immediately replace Kyle Walker, who is given the same rating on PES, or whether he is initially used on the left side of defence.

5. Kyle Walker (OVR 85)

Age: 29

Club: Manchester B (Manchester City)

Country: England

Kyle Walker is the first of four players to be tied for the second-best right back on PES 2020. Walker was a regular feature in another stellar Manchester City season, clocking up 33 Premier League appearances.

This year will be an interesting one, as he faces competition at club level from Joao Cancelo and even more competition at international level with the emergence of youngsters such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 84)

Age: 20

Club: Liverpool R

Country: England

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest climber in our list, boosted by four to 84. It’s a deserved raise after a fantastic season for Liverpool, winning the Champions League and registering 12 Premier League assists. Questions remain about his defensive ability, but as long as teams struggle to get forward against Liverpool, it doesn’t overly matter.

7. Hector Bellerin (OVR 83)

Age: 24

Club: Arsenal

Country: Spain

Considering Hector Bellerin has been injured since January, his place on this list is slightly surprising. Perhaps Arsenal’s partnership with Konami has led to some generous fullback ratings (Sead Kolasinac is also rated 83).

With blistering pace, Bellerin is sure to be a fun player to use in the game, and with Unai Emery often affording great freedom to his fullbacks, Bellerin may be able to justify that rating once he’s fit again.

