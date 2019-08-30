PES 2020: Master League manager mode features revealed

After months of hype, the new features have finally been revealed for PES 2020 Master League.

Konami's version of Career Mode has a passionate cult following, and fans will be thrilled at what the reveal trailer had to offer.

From managing as legends to the lows and highs of Derby Day, the remastered Master League will be exhilarating on PES 2020.

Official Trailer: Master League Remastered

We already knew that you could choose Diego Maradona, Johann Cruyff and Socrates as you manager avatar, but the trailer shows you can also opt for other greats such as Romario, Ruud Gullit, Roberto Carlos, Bebeto, Lothar Matthaus and Zico.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything there is to know about PES 2020 Master League

10 other avatar models are available, and you can also choose the attire of your manager.

Cut scenes

It seems that the cut scenes is the main area of focus for Master League in PES 2020.

Ranging from press conferences to training sessions to managerial meetings to team talks, Konami have looked to create that unique experience for each Master League save.

One of the most profound cut scenes will be transfer negotiations as you deal with player agents, club managers and of course the players themselves.

READ MORE: Every single club and national team available in PES 2020

Player prices have also increased in the transfer market to reflect the huge transfer fees we have seen in recent years.

Hands on in Pre-Season

The Pre-Season feature looks to be one of the most incredible, with you, the manager, able to watch your players train as they look to force their way into your starting lineup.

Add to this a pre-season tournament, and you have the perfect preparation for the new campaign.

If the performances are encouraging, you will receive recognition with the fans, increasing the club's following on social media and your side's reputation.

Derby Day fiercer than ever

We all love Derby Day, and expect the heat to be cranked up when you face your biggest rivals in Master League.

The build-up to matches will be heightened, with specific cut scenes and storylines, media exchanges and motivational speeches with your players in the dressing room.

READ MORE: All the licensed clubs, leagues, stadiums and legends in PES 2020

Of course, earn a victory and receive the adoration of the fans, but lose, and you'll face the music.

It's your Master League. It's your legacy.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything you need to know about PES 2020