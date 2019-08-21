PES 2020: License attained never seen before in FIFA

The Thai League will now feature as part of PES 2020 with all clubs and player names fully licensed.

This bizarre agreement sees the Thai League make its first appearance on any computer game.

Konami, based in Japan, understand the growing market that is the Far East and have swooped into agree a deal with the TOYOTA Thai League before EA do.

READ MORE: Serie A now fully licensed in PES 2020

Toyota Thai League

The Agreement sees the addition of 16 new teams being added to PES 2020.

Konami's flagship football game will now feature:

Muangthong United

Buriram United

Chiangrai United

Port FC

Chonburi FC

Bangkok United

Sukhothai FC

Suphanburi FC

PTT Rayong

Chiangmai F.C.

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol

Samut Prakan City

Trat

Chainat Hornbill

Nakhon Ratchasima

PT Prachuap

Fully licensed leagues

All the teams with fully licensed names, crests and kits from the following leagues will also be available in PES 2020.

Italian Serie A

French Ligue 1

French Ligue 2

Brazilian Brasileirao Serie A

Brazilian Brasileirao Serie B

Russian Premier League

Belgian Pro League

Danish Superliga

Argentinian Superliga

Toyota Thai League

READ MORE: Everything we know about PES 2020

Euro 2020

World Cup rights have long been in EA’s hands, but this year Euro 2020 will be in Konami’s corner, with the full tournament being a DLC for PES 2020.

The 2020 Q2 DLC will bring over 50 national teams to the game, including current champions Portugal. Along with the official national teams will come team kits, crests, and players.

READ MORE: PES 2020 secure Euro 2020 over FIFA 20

Guy Laurent-Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events SA, said

“We are very pleased to continue and extend our working partnership with KONAMI. UEFA EURO 2020 provides an opportunity to build an even closer working relationship, allowing us to activate it in new and exciting ways, and to engage with our mutual fans around the world.”

Now that the playing field is more evenly balanced, do any of these license updates entice you towards PES 2020?

READ MORE: All the licensed teams, leagues, stadiums & legends in PES 2020