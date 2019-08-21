PES 2020: License attained never seen before in FIFA

The Thai League will now feature as part of PES 2020 with all clubs and player names fully licensed.
This bizarre agreement sees the Thai League make its first appearance on any computer game.
Konami, based in Japan, understand the growing market that is the Far East and have swooped into agree a deal with the TOYOTA Thai League before EA do.
Toyota Thai League
The Agreement sees the addition of 16 new teams being added to PES 2020.
Konami's flagship football game will now feature:
Muangthong United
Buriram United
Chiangrai United
Port FC
Chonburi FC
Bangkok United
Sukhothai FC
Suphanburi FC
PTT Rayong
Chiangmai F.C.
Ratchaburi Mitr Phol
Samut Prakan City
Trat
Chainat Hornbill
Nakhon Ratchasima
PT Prachuap
Fully licensed leagues
All the teams with fully licensed names, crests and kits from the following leagues will also be available in PES 2020.
- Italian Serie A
- French Ligue 1
- French Ligue 2
- Brazilian Brasileirao Serie A
- Brazilian Brasileirao Serie B
- Russian Premier League
- Belgian Pro League
- Danish Superliga
- Argentinian Superliga
- Toyota Thai League
Euro 2020
World Cup rights have long been in EA’s hands, but this year Euro 2020 will be in Konami’s corner, with the full tournament being a DLC for PES 2020.
The 2020 Q2 DLC will bring over 50 national teams to the game, including current champions Portugal. Along with the official national teams will come team kits, crests, and players.
Guy Laurent-Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events SA, said
“We are very pleased to continue and extend our working partnership with KONAMI. UEFA EURO 2020 provides an opportunity to build an even closer working relationship, allowing us to activate it in new and exciting ways, and to engage with our mutual fans around the world.”
Now that the playing field is more evenly balanced, do any of these license updates entice you towards PES 2020?
