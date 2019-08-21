header decal
21 Aug 2019

PES 2020: License attained never seen before in FIFA

Konami have broadened their horizons as a part of the ongoing license battle with EA.

The Thai League will now feature as part of PES 2020 with all clubs and player names fully licensed.

This bizarre agreement sees the Thai League make its first appearance on any computer game.

Konami, based in Japan, understand the growing market that is the Far East and have swooped into agree a deal with the TOYOTA Thai League before EA do.

Toyota Thai League

The Agreement sees the addition of 16 new teams being added to PES 2020.

Konami's flagship football game will now feature:

Muangthong United

Buriram United

Chiangrai United

Port FC

Chonburi FC

Bangkok United

Sukhothai FC

Suphanburi FC

PTT Rayong

Chiangmai F.C.

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol

Samut Prakan City

Trat

Chainat Hornbill

Nakhon Ratchasima

PT Prachuap

Fully licensed leagues

All the teams with fully licensed names, crests and kits from the following leagues will also be available in PES 2020.

  • Italian Serie A
  • French Ligue 1
  • French Ligue 2
  • Brazilian Brasileirao Serie A
  • Brazilian Brasileirao Serie B
  • Russian Premier League
  • Belgian Pro League
  • Danish Superliga
  • Argentinian Superliga
  • Toyota Thai League

Euro 2020

World Cup rights have long been in EA’s hands, but this year Euro 2020 will be in Konami’s corner, with the full tournament being a DLC for PES 2020.

The 2020 Q2 DLC will bring over 50 national teams to the game, including current champions Portugal. Along with the official national teams will come team kits, crests, and players.

Guy Laurent-Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events SA, said

“We are very pleased to continue and extend our working partnership with KONAMI. UEFA EURO 2020 provides an opportunity to build an even closer working relationship, allowing us to activate it in new and exciting ways, and to engage with our mutual fans around the world.”

Now that the playing field is more evenly balanced, do any of these license updates entice you towards PES 2020?

