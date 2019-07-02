PES 2020: Demo lands THIS MONTH as Konami look to land early blow on FIFA 20

The PES 2020 demo will be landing this month on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and PC.

Konami confirmed the free trial version of PES 2020 will hit Steam and console stores on July 30th as the Japanese developer looks to steal a march on FIFA 20.

PES 2020 introduces new first touch techniques to heighten the realism of the game

The PES 2020 demo will feature Quick Play and Co-op mode as well as an Edit Mode where players will be able to create their kits and teams.

There will be 14 teams in the PES 2020 demo. These include:

Barcelona

Arsenal

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Sao Paulo

Corinthians

Vasco da Gama

Boca Juniors

River Plate

Universidad de Chile

Colo-Colo

Plus three other teams to be confirmed

Expect Manchester United to be one of three additional teams, after partnering with Konami for the first time in three years.

Konami has gone back to the drawing board with PES 2020, bringing in a host of gameplay changes and a revamped Master League.

They've even gone so far as to get Barca legend Andrés Iniesta involved, who has helped shape the new dynamic dribbling skills, first touch techniques and finely-tuned ball physics.

READ MORE: Here's everything you need to know about PES 2020

As for Master League, there's an all-new interactive dialogue system, not to mention a more realistic transfer market and overhauled menu design.

Last year, you had the choice of two stadiums in PES demo:

Camp Nou

Veltins-Arena

We are almost certain the stadiums will remain the same in the PES 2020 demo – especially the Nou Camp.

Master League's new Interactive Dialogue allows you to take a stronger hold of the story and play as legendary Icons including Zico, Cruyff and Maradonna

Anything else I need to know?

Yes, plenty – but we’ll save that for our huge PES 2020 explainer, where you can find everything from the release to the PES 2020 cover star, gameplay tweaks and more.

PES 2020 launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 10th.