PES 2020: Data Pack 4.0 RELEASED - league updates, legends & more

PES 2020 has been a smash hit with fans everywhere.

From the brilliant Master League to amazing licensing deals with big clubs, it is the best PES game in recent years.

And now there is even more content available.

The Data Pack 4.0 is finally here, and with it a whole bunch of fresh faces, updated leagues, and new kit options for you to use.

So what can you expect from this pack? Let's take a look.

New legends

PASS MASTER: Dictate play with the Italian legend

Some familiar faces are entering PES 2020.

Italian great Andrea Pirlo is the headline name. The 2006 World Cup winner and sublime master of the midfield comes to PES to control the tempo of your team and dominate possession.

READ MORE: PES 2020 Mobile Update v 4.2.0

Some more familiar faces to fans of the Premier League are coming too, in the shape of Shea Given, Robbie Keane, and Gareth Barry.

For a full breakdown of the new legends, head here.

Meanwhile, the likes of Erling Haaland and Wayne Rooney are getting face updates too.

New boots

15 pairs of the best football boots from around the world are coming to PES 2020 with this data pack, adding new flavour to the game.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about PES 2021

These include five from Nike, four from Adidas, and two a piece from New Balance, Puma, and Umbro.

League updates

As they are kicking off new seasons, the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A & B are getting updates.

So too is the Toyota Thai League.