PES 2020 is now available on Xbox Game Pass!

Xbox Game Pass is a video game subscription service for Xbox One users, which allows gamers access to a wide array of games, all for the price of a monthly subscription.

Previously described as the "Netflix for video games", this service is similar to Sony's Playstation Now service.

As you'd expect, new games are added to Xbox Game Pass regularly, and now the official PES Twitter has confirmed that their football title is available on the game streaming service!

As you can see from the tweet below, PES 2020 is just one of several games coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 12th.

Having only been released in September of this year, PES 2020's inclusion in this month's Game Pass additions is huge news for footballing fans around the world.

PES will be just one of many great games on the service, with Xbox Game Pass offering a host of top quality video games.

Some other top games on Xbox Game Pass include the likes of:

Halo: Reach

Gears 5

Rocket League

Forza Horizon 4

Rage 2

Mortal Kombat X

PUBG

Evidently, Microsoft's game streaming service is well worth the money, especially when you consider that it costs just £7.99 on consoles.

In addition, Microsoft are currently offering the game streaming service for just £3.99 a month for PC gamers!