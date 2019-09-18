header decal
18 Sep 2019

PES 2020: 7 best midfielders (DMF, CMF & AMF) on the game – De Bruyne, Kante & more

PES 2020: 7 best midfielders (DMF, CMF & AMF) on the game – De Bruyne, Kante & more

These men will be running things in the middle of the park on Konami's new killer game.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 90)

2. Luka Modric (OVR 89)

3. Sergio Busquets (OVR 89)

4. N’Golo Kante (OVR 88)

5. Paul Pogba (OVR 88)

6. Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

7. Christian Eriksen (OVR 88)

