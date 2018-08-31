PES 2019 Wonderkids: All the best players to sign on Master League

There is no better feeling for a coach than seeing a young player grow into one of the world’s best. This no different on PES 2019 Master League, with the current crop of young stars ready to take over the mantle from messieurs Ronaldo and Messi in a few years’ time.

What is a wonderkid?

The following players are all aged 23 and under. They all have starting OPRs (overall points ratings) of at least 82, meaning they will become the best players on the game in the years ahead. We have also marked the players’ estimated development (DEV) to show what their OPR will be in three seasons’ time. Look to play these wonderkids regularly and use them in training to see them improve and make the most of their potential.

Kylian Mbappe (OPR 86 – DEV 89)

Age: 20Position: RWFClub: Paris Saint-GermainCountry: FranceValue: £24.4 million (Release fee: £32.2 million)Salary: £5 millionBest abilities: 92 explosive power, 90 speed, 89 dribbling

Perhaps the hottest footballing property on the planet, Kylian Mbappe is certifiably world class at the age of just 20. The right winger made the £140 million switch from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain last year, scoring 24 goals having transitioned from a more conventional striker. He then went to the World Cup with France, winning the tournament and claiming the best young player award after scoring three goals, including a strike in the final.

On PES 2019, Mbappe has an 86 OPR which we expect to hit 89 by the time he is 23. This means that this young star has the potential to usurp the 94 ratings of Messi and Ronaldo on the game. For his stats of 92 explosive power, 90 speed and 89 dribbling you will need to match his very generous £33.2 million release fee and a salary of just under £5 million.

Joshua Kimmich (OPR 86 – DEV 88)

Age: 23Position: RBClub: Other*Country: GermanyValue: £15.8 millionSalary: £1.8 millionBest abilities: 88 stamina, 85 low pass, 84 unwavering balance

A man who has taken the Bundesliga by storm is Joshua Kimmich. The 23-year-old transitioned from a central midfielder to right back at Bayern Munich, and has added goals to his game, scoring 15 times in the past two seasons. He will be the cornerstone of the German national team after their failure in Russia this summer.

With Bayern Munich not on PES, Kimmich is marked as ‘other’ meaning you will still need to pay a transfer fee for him. You will probably need just over £25 million to sign him, with a salary of £1.5 million. That will get you the defender’s 86 OPR and stats of 88 stamina, 85 low pass and 84 unwavering balance.

Gabriel Jesus (OPR 85 – DEV 87)

Age: 21Position: CFClub: Man Blue (Manchester City)Country: BrazilValue: £19.7 million (Release fee: £20.1 million)Salary: £3.5 millionBest abilities: 93 unwavering balance, 90 explosive power, 86 attacking prowess

Over to the Premier League, and where we find the lethal Gabriel Jesus. The 21-year-old Brazilian has 25 goals in less than one and a half seasons in England, contending with, and often selected ahead of, Sergio Aguero (OPR 88) under manager Pep Guardiola.

Olympic gold medallist Jesus has abilities of 93 unwavering balance, 90 explosive power and 86 attacking prowess on the game, aiding his 85 OPR. This should rise to 87 over the next three years, so you should consider paying the £40 million needed to sign him along with £3.5 million wages.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OPR 85 – DEV 87)

Age: 23Position: CMFClub: LazioCountry: SerbiaValue: £20.8 millionSalary: £3.9 millionBest abilities: 88 ball control, 87 physical contact, 85 kicking power

Unheard of 18 months ago, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has taken Serie A by storm in this dangerous Lazio side. The Serbian scored 14 goals last season along with nine assists, causing Manchester United to pay heavy interest in him. One more strong season and expect him to be on his way to a European heavyweight.

The 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic has a release fee of £27 million on Master League, an absolute steal for his 85 OPR. A salary of £3.9 million will get you his 88 ball control, 87 physical contact and 85 kicking power, which will grow as he grows to an 87 OPR in the next three years.

Leroy Sane (OPR 85 – DEV 86)

Age: 22Position: LWFClub: Man Blue (Manchester City)Country: GermanyValue: £19.7 million (Release fee: £22.8 million)Salary: £3.5 millionBest abilities: 95 speed, 92 explosive power, 89 dribbling

One of the biggest stories from the World Cup was that Leroy Sane wasn’t there after netting 14 goals and adding a further 19 assists in Manchester City’s title-winning, record-breaking season. Germany rued that omission as they crashed out at the group stage, they will look to the 22-year-old Sane to reignite the side moving forward.

£22.8 million is all you need to sign Sane on Master League, a snip for his 95 speed, 92 explosive power and 89 dribbling. Those abilities give him an 85 OPR which will grow to 86 and beyond, for which you will need a £3.5 million salary.

Timo Werner (OPR 85 – DEV 86)

Age: 22Position: CFClub: Other*Country: GermanyValue: £15.7 millionSalary: £2 millionBest abilities: 94 explosive power, 92 speed, 86 unwavering balance

Timo Werner went to the World Cup with Germany but couldn’t continue the form he had shown for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for two seasons. He hit 21 goals in each of the last two campaigns, and you sense he will be the man to succeed Robert Lewandowski (OPR 90) at Bayern Munich in the near future.

The 22-year-old Werner’s stats of 94 explosive power, 92 speed and 86 unwavering balance make him a serious asset on the counter-attack, and you’d be looking at a price of close to £30 million for his 85 OPR. His current salary stands at £2 million a year.

Marco Asensio (OPR 84 – DEV 86)

Age: 22Position: LMFClub: MD White (Real Madrid)Country: SpainValue: £18.7 million (Release fee: £21.6 million)Salary: £3.4 millionBest abilities: 91 ball control, 90 kicking power, 88 dribbling

A very talented footballer, and with Cristiano Ronaldo gone from Real Madrid, it may just be Marco Asensio's chance to shine. The 22-year-old’s form was the reason why James Rodriguez (OPR 87) went out on loan to Bayern Munich, with Spanish international Asensio bagging 13 goals and 20 assists in his first three La Liga seasons.

Left midfielder Asensio holds abilities of 91 ball control, 90 kicking power and 88 dribbling on PES 2019, helping him to an 84 OPR. All you need is £21.6 million to match his release fee, and a salary of £3.4 million. That will get you his 84 OPR, which should grow to at least 86.

Leon Bailey (OPR 84 – DEV 86)

Age: 21Position: LWFClub: Bayer LeverkusenCountry: JamaicaValue: £18.4 millionSalary: £3.3 millionBest abilities: 96 explosive power, 94 speed, 85 dribbling

A terrifying winger, Jamaican Leon Bailey holds great pace and a superb left foot. The 21-year-old scored 12 times and added a further six assists last season, causing a lot of interest from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea in the summer. Bailey has signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen, however, so expect him to remain in Germany for a few more seasons.

Bailey’s 84 OPR is made of 96 explosive power, 94 speed and 85 dribbling which can improve to at least 86. To sign him, you are looking at a price around £28 million, with a salary of £3.3 million.

Niklas Sule (OPR 84 – DEV 86)

Age: 23Position: CBClub: OtherCountry: GermanyValue: £14.8 millionSalary: £1.9 millionBest abilities: 91 header, 90 physical contact, 90 ball winning

Given the performances of Jerome Boateng (OPR 88) for Germany at the World Cup, expect Niklas Sule is start ahead of the defender for both club and country moving forward. Sule is a mountain of a man, standing at 195 cm tall, and playing alongside Mats Hummels (OPR 89) can take him into the world class bracket.

Sule’s stats of 91 header, 90 physical contact and 90 ball winning give him an 84 OPR which we expect to improve to 86 within three seasons. To sign him you will only need around £23 million, with a salary just under £2 million a year.

Dele Alli (OPR 84 – DEV 85)

Age: 22Position: AMFClub: North East London (Tottenham Hotspur)Country: EnglandValue: £18.2 million (Release fee: £21.1 million)Salary: £3.2 millionBest abilities: 88 stamina, 85 attacking prowess, 85 ball control

It may be surprising to see Dele Alli as a wonderkid, but the England international is still just 22 years’ old. The attacking midfielder already has three full seasons with Tottenham, two with MK Dons, two international tournaments and 30 England caps under his belt, giving him a lot of experience for a man of his age.

The talented Alli has an 84 OPR on this year’s PES, which should grow to 85 by the time he is 25. You may need close to £30 million to snatch him from Spurs’ grasp, and you will need to increase his £3.2 million salary for his 88 stamina, 85 attacking prowess and 85 ball control.

More PES 2019 wonderkids