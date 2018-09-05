PES 2019: Best young players to sign on Master League

Looking for a young player to build your side around, but still want some experience? That’s a very good mindset to have on PES 2019 Master League.

The following players are aged between 24 and 25 on the game, making them primed to be the reliable men for your side over the next four or five seasons. All of these young players have an OPR (overall points rating) of at least 83, with an estimated three-year development (DEV) of 84.

Harry Kane (OPR 89 – DEV 91)

Age: 25Position: CFClub: North East London (Tottenham Hotspur)Country: England Value: £26.2 million (Release fee: £30.7 million)Salary: £5 millionBest abilities: 94 attacking prowess, 93 finishing, 88 physical contact

Perhaps the greatest all-round striker on the planet right now. All that is missing for Tottenham forward Harry Kane is silverware, with the marksman netting 135 goals in four seasons and then going on to grab the Golden Boot at the World Cup last season.

On Master League, Kane can be acquired for a very kind release fee of £30.7 million and a salary of £5 million a year. That will get you his 89 OPR with stats of 94 attacking prowess, 93 finishing and 88 physical contact, which should all grow as he develops to a 91 rating in the next three years.

Jan Oblak (OPR 89 – DEV 91)

Age: 25Position: GKClub: KB Red White (Atletico Madrid)Country: SloveniaValue: £26.7 million (Release fee: £30.2 million)Salary: £5.2 millionBest abilities: 97 goalkeeping, 95 reflexes, 95 GK catch

Jan Oblak goes under the radar with his work, but the Atletico Madrid is undeniably one of the best goalkeepers on the planet. The Slovenian has picked up the best goalkeeping prize in La Liga for the past three seasons, whilst also winning the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with the side.

Abilities of 97 goalkeeping, 95 reflexes and 95 GK catch add to his 89 OPR, which is set to grow to at least 91. You will need to match Oblak’s £30.2 million release fee to sign him, with his current salary of £5.2 million.

Paulo Dybala (OPR 88 – DEV 89)

Age: 25Position: SSClub: PM Black White (Juventus)Country: ArgentinaValue: £27.1 million (Release fee: £26.5 million)Salary: £5.5 millionBest abilities: 91 unwavering balance, 90 ball control, 89 dribbling

Paulo Dybala has his ups and downs and is yet to make a mark on the international stage, but at the age of 25, that is surely imminent. The number ten has 68 goals in three seasons for Juventus, with his left foot packed with dynamite.

Dybala’s 88 OPR can be yours for a bargain £26.5 million on Master League, making him worth the slightly pricey salary of £5.5 million. His abilities of 91 unwavering balance, 90 ball control and 89 dribbling are set to grow as he improves to an 89 OPR in the coming seasons.

Ederson (OPR 87 – DEV 89)

Age: 25Position: GKClub: Man Blue (Manchester City)Country: BrazilValue: £24.6 millionSalary: £4.8 millionBest abilities: 96 clearing, 95 goalkeeping, 93 reflexes

Ederson has transformed the skillset of the traditional goalkeeper, with the 25-year-old equally adept with the ball at his feet and with his hands. The Brazilian has enabled Pep Guardiola to play out from the back and launch pin-point balls forward, making Manchester City so hard to defend against over the past year.

Ederson can be yours for around £40 million on Master League to go with his £4.8 million salary. 96 clearing, 95 goalkeeping and 93 reflexes contribute to an 87 OPR, which should grow to 89 by the time he is 28.

Samuel Umtiti (OPR 87 – DEV 88)

Age: 25Position: CBClub: BarcelonaCountry: FranceValue: £23.1 million (Release fee: £26.1 million)Salary: £4.3 millionBest abilities: 90 ball winning, 89 jump, 88 physical contact

Samuel Umtiti is close to becoming the senior defender at Barcelona, with the 25-year-old perhaps surpassing the great Gerard Pique (OPR 88). Centre back Umtiti was part of the France team that won the World Cup over the summer, again increasing his stock, which added to a great year in which he also lifted La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

On the game he receives an 87 OPR, which is set to improve to 88 in the next few years. His abilities of 90 ball winning, 89 jump and 88 physical contact can be yours if you match his £26.1 million release fee and a salary of £4.3 million.

Mauro Icardi (OPR 87 – DEV 88)

Age: 25Position: CFClub: Inter MilanCountry: ArgentinaValue: £22.5 million (Release fee: £25.4 million)Salary: £4.1 millionBest abilities: 92 attacking prowess, 91 finishing, 91 jump

The second Argentine on the list, Mauro Icardi comes with a bad boy reputation. The 25-year-old smashed in 29 goals in Serie A for Inter Milan last season, but still missed out on a trip to the World Cup.

The Inter captain holds stats of 92 attacking prowess, 91 finishing and 91 jump on the game, giving him an 87 OPR. This should improve to at least 88, so his release fee of £25.4 million is an absolute snip, with his salary of £4.1 million.

Romelu Lukaku (OPR 87 – DEV 87)

Age: 25Position: STClub: Man Red (Manchester United)Country: BelgiumValue: £25.6 million (Release fee: £28.9 million)Salary: £5.2 millionBest abilities: 93 physical contact, 91 finishing, 91 attacking prowess

Romelu Lukaku has hot-and-cold spells, but his athleticism creates problems for the defence even if he is not on-song. The 25-year-old scored 27 goals in his debut season for Manchester United, but no silverware followed, something that has escaped him since his first full season of professional football with Anderlecht back in 2010.

Belgian striker Lukaku will cost you £28.9 million on Master League with a salary of £5.2 million a year. 93 physical contact, 91 finishing and 91 attacking prowess help him to an OPR of 87, which looks set to go up to 88 but come back down again in the next three years.

Raphael Varane (OPR 86 – DEV 88)

Age: 25Position: CBClub: MD White (Real Madrid)Country: FranceValue: £22.4 million (Release fee: £25.4 million)Salary: £4.3 millionBest abilities: 92 defensive prowess, 88 ball winning, 86 physical contact

Raphael Varane looks to be a bit low on this list given the centre back won both the Champions League and World Cup last season. Like compatriot Umtiti, Varane is now challenging his more senior partner Sergio Ramos (OPR 89) at Real Madrid to take over the mantle.

The 25-year-old Varane has abilities of 92 defensive prowess, 88 ball winning and 86 physical contact on the game, giving him an OPR of 86. This should improve to 88 in the next few years, spelling good news for his current abilities of 92 defensive prowess, 88 ball winning and 86 physical contact.

Saul Niguez (OPR 86 – DEV 87)

Age: 24Position: CMFClub: KB Red White (Atletico Madrid)Country: SpainValue: £21 million (Release fee: £27.9 million)Salary: £3.7 millionBest abilities: 88 low pass, 86 ball control, 85 stamina

Saul Niguez is a very versatile midfielder, able to play in the centre, in a holding role, or either flank or close to a number 10, making him a real asset to a manager. The 24-year-old already has over 200 appearances for Atletico Madrid, and has five trophies to his name, two Europa Leagues, the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup.

You can sign Saul for £27.9 million on Master League, with a salary of £3.7 million. 88 low pass, 86 ball control and 85 stamina abilities contribute to his 86 OPR, which is expected to rise to 87 in the next three seasons.

Nabil Fekir (OPR 86 – DEV 87)

Age: 25Position: AMFClub: LyonCountry: FranceValue: £22.3 million (Release fee: £29.5 million)Salary: £4.3 millionBest abilities: 89 dribbling, 87 kicking power, 86 ball control

Nabil Fekir almost joined Liverpool over the summer, and after a World Cup victory, his transfer value may have just gone up a touch. The Lyon captain scored 23 goals and assisted a further eight in all competitions last season, helping his side reach third the Ligue 1.

You can snap up Fekir by matching his release fee of £29.5 million and salary of £4.3 million. His abilities of 89 dribbling, 87 kicking power and 86 ball control help him to an 86 OPR, which should grow to at least 87.

More young players

Player Age Pos Club Country OPR DEV V (£) S (£) Paul Pogba 25 CMF Man Red (Man United) France 86 86 23m 4.5m Marquinhos 24 CB PSG Brazil 85 87 21m 4m Raheem Sterling 24 RWF Man Blue (Man City) England 85 86 21m 4m Florian Thauvin 25 RMF Marseille France 85 86 21m 4.1m Michy Batshuayi 25 CF ED White Orange (Valencia) Belgium 84 85 20m 3.8m Hakim Ziyech 25 AMF Ajax Morocco 84 85 20m 3.8m Fabinho 25 DMF Liverpool Brazil 84 85 21m 4.1m Bernardo Silva 24 RWF Man Blue Portugal 84 85 19m 3.6m Jordan Pickford 24 GK Merseyside Blue (Everton) England 84 84 18m 3.1m Geoffrey Kondogbia 25 CMF ED White Orange (Valencia) France 84 84 20m 3.8m Thomas Partey 25 DMF KB Red White (Atletico Madrid) Ghana 84 84 16m 2.5m Julian Draxler 25 LWF PSG Germany 84 84 20m 3.8m Aymeric Laporte 24 CB Man Blue (Man City) France 83 85 18m 3.2m John Stones 24 CB Man Blue (Man City) England 83 85 18m 3.2m Eric Bailly 24 CB Man Red (Man United) Ivory Coast 83 85 15m 2.4m Federico Bernardeschi 23 RWF PM Black White (Juventus) Italy 83 85 18m 3.2m Fred 25 CMF Man Red (Man United) Brazil 83 84 20m 3.9m Suso 25 RWF AC Milan Spain 83 84 18m 3.5m Corentin Tolisso 24 CMF Other* France 83 84 13m 1.5m Memphis Depay 24 LWF Lyon Holland 83 84 18m 3.5m Alphonse Areola 25 GK PSG France 83 84 18m 3.2m Matthias Ginter 24 CB Other* Germany 83 84 13m 1.4m Anderson Talisca 24 AMF Free Agent Brazil 83 84 13m n/a

*Aren’t assigned to clubs on Master League but still require a transfer fee