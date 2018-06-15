PES 2018: All the Classic Players and Real Names

Ever wondered who those random players are on the European and World Classics teams in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018? Well, they are in fact some of the finest players to have graced the game in recent times. Due to PES’s lack of licences and image rights in this case, these players have been given fake names, we reveal who these players really are.

How to find the classic teams

Head to Play Now, Exhibition Match then almost go all the way to the bottom and select Classic Teams. There you will find the European and World Classics teams. They can be used in League and Cup in the Competition screen, but sadly not in the Champions League or Europa League modes. However, if you put Classic Players ON in Master League, they will be available to buy for your club.

How to change player names

Head to the Extras screen, and then Edit. Select Players, Edit Player and then head down to the bottom and choose Classic Teams. Open up the Classics teams and you will find their whole squad.

Choose the player you want to edit and select Player Name. You can also edit the Commentary Name and Name Print (shirt name).

European Classics

5 star rating

FW 93 - MF 93 - DF 88

It’s an incredible squad for the European Classics, and what makes their legends different from other games is that they have a distinct 90s and noughties feel.

Oliver Kahn (R. Breuer)

Position: GK

OPR rating: 90

Best stats: 98 goalkeeping, 98 catching, 96 coverage

Oliver Kahn. One of the best goalkeepers ever to play the game. The German stopper won eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich as well as the Champions League, and on the international scene he won the Euros in 1996. On PES, Kahn’s 90 Ovr rating is aided by 98 goalkeeping, 98 catching and 96 coverage.

Jaap Stam (F. Dijkstra)

Position: CB

OPR rating: 84

Best stats: 92 ball winning, 90 physical contact, 84 defensive prowess

Your stereotypical hard man, Dutch centre back Jaap Stam claimed titles in Holland, England and Italy, winning the UEFA Club Best Defender of the Year award in 1999 and 2000. Stam was most recently the manager of English Championship side Reading but left his post in March 2018. 92 ball winning, 90 physical contact, 84 defensive prowess give Stam an 84 rating on PES this year.

Fabio Cannavaro (R. Marzola)

Position: CB

OPR rating: 89

Best stats: 94 jump, 91 defensive prowess, 88 ball winning

Arguably the finest centre back of all time, Fabio Cannavaro’s crowning moment was winning the World Cup with Italy in 2006. Later that year, Cannavaro won the FIFA World Player of the Year award, becoming only the third defender to do so. The Italian played for giants such as Inter, Juventus and Real Madrid, and on PES his 89 Ovr is helped by a 94 jump, 91 defensive prowess and 88 ball winning.

Lilian Thuram (M. Fevrier)

Position: CB

OPR rating: 84

Best stats: 88 ball winning, 87 physical contact, 85 stamina

Surprisingly issued as a centre back on PES, Lilian Thuram was a threat at right back for most of his career. The defender was part of the same Parma side as Cannavaro that won the UEFA Cup in 1999 and then went on to be a regular for Juventus and later Barcelona. The 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner has an 84 rating on the game with stats of 88 ball winning, 87 physical contact and 85 stamina.

Paolo Maldini (R. Fiume)

Position: CB

OPR rating: 89

Best stats: 91 ball winning, 90 defensive prowess, 87 lofted pass

Another fine defender who can play centrally and as a full back is Paolo Maldini. The Italian legend spent the entirety of his career at AC Milan, spanning 24 years, winning seven Serie A titles and the European Cup/Champions League five times. The centre back has an 89 rating which is made up by 91 ball winning, 90 defensive prowess and 87 lofted pass.

Patrick Vieira (G. Deleuze)

Position: DMF

OPR rating: 88

Best stats: 92 physical contact, 92 stamina, 89 header

If you want a midfield destroyer, Patrick Vieira’s your guy. The Frenchman was the heartbeat of Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League season in 2003-04, one of his three Premier League titles. The defensive midfielder also lifted four Serie A crowns with Inter Milan, but his biggest prize was the World Cup with France in 2002. Stats of 92 physical contact, 92 stamina and 89 header give Vieira an 88 rating on the game.

Pep Guardiola (J. Humet)

Position: DMF

OPR rating: 87

Best stats: 94 low pass, 92 lofted pass, 89 ball control

More renowned for his managerial brilliance than his playing career, but Pep Guardiola was still a useful player during him time. The defensive midfielder won six La Liga titles with Barcelona as well as a European Cup, and then led the team to three La Ligas and two Champions Leagues as manager. 94 low pass, 92 lofted pass and 89 ball control are his best stats on PES, aiding his 87 Ovr rating.

David Beckham (R. Franklyn)

Position: RMF

OPR rating: 88

Best stats: 99 place kicking, 99 lofted pass, 96 swerve

The icon. David Beckham is arguably the most famous footballer of all time. The right midfielder claimed six Premier League titles and a Champions League with Manchester United, before becoming a Galactico at Real Madrid. He has enhanced soccer in the States after his stint with LA Galaxy, and is setting up his own MLS franchise. 99 place kicking, 99 lofted pass and 96 swerve give Beckham an 88 rating on PES and he will officially appear on the game in 2019.

Luis Figo (J. Sequeira)

Position: RWF

OPR rating: 87

Best stats: 93 dribbling, 90 place kicking, 90 ball control

Beckham had to battle it out with Luis Figo at Real Madrid, and they do the same for the European Classics. Portugal star Figo controversially moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, winning two La Liga titles for each side, but most importantly lifted the Champions League with Real in 2002. His 87 rating on PES has stats of 93 dribbling, 90 place kicking and 90 ball control.

Zinedine Zidane (O. Ghesquiere)﻿

Position: AMF

OPR rating: 95

Best stats: 96 ball control, 96 pass, 95 dribbling

Zinedine Zidane is a legend. ‘Zizou’ broke the transfer record in 2001 when he moved from Juventus to Real Madrid, but surprisingly only claimed one La Liga title during his time there. Back to back tournament trophies at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 made Zidane the best player on the planet, and he is not a bad manager either, winning the Champions League three times on the trot with Real Madrid. On the game, 96 ball control, 96 pass and 95 dribbling give Zidane a 95 Ovr rating.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (B. Kuiper)

Position: CF

OPR rating: 90

Best stats: 95 finishing, 95 attacking prowess, 92 ball control

The fifth former Real Madrid player in the starting line up is Ruud van Nistelrooy. An underrated forward, the Dutchman scored 150 goals for Manchester United in five seasons, but only won the Premier League once. At Real Madrid, he claimed two La Liga titles to go with the two titles he won with PSV Eindhoven earlier in his career. Van Nistelrooy’s 90 rating on PES is made up of stats including 95 finishing, 95 prowess and 92 ball control.

European Classics full squad

Real Player PES Name Age Pos Nation OPR Starting lineup Oliver Kahn R. Breuer 32 GK Germany 90 Jaap Stam F. Dijkstra 29 CB Holland 84 Fabio Cannavaro R. Marzola 27 CB Italy 89 Lilian Thuram M. Fevrier 35 CB France 84 Paolo Maldini R. Fiume 25 CB Italy 89 Patrick Vieira G. Deleuze 24 DMF France 88 Pep Guardiola J. Humet 29 DMF Spain 87 David Beckham R. Franklyn 27 RMF England 88 Luis Figo J. Sequiera 27 RWF Portugal 87 Zinedine Zidane O. Ghesquiere 28 AMF France 95 Ruud van Nistelrooy B. Kuiper 30 CF Holland 90 Substitutes Peter Schmeichel J. Berg 29 GK Denmark 89 Fernando Hierro R. Gaona 28 CB Spain 84 Marcel Desailly H. Sarrazin 30 CB France 86 Laurent Blanc A. Mayer 31 CB France 84 Bixente Lizarazu F. Aubin 30 LB France 81 Roy Keane F. McPhee 28 DMF Ireland 81 Paul Scholes H. Evatt 24 CMF England 87 Rui Costa I. Aguilar 30 AMF Portugal 87 Zvonimir Boban E. Krpan 26 AMF Croatia 88 Marc Overmars S. Kuijpers 28 LWF Holland 80 Roberto Baggio L. Ambrosini 26 SS Italy 93 Andriy Shevchenko Y. Netudyhata 28 CF Ukraine 89 Reserves Sinisa Mihajlovic I. Obradovic 29 CB Serbia 77 Claude Makelele J. Laparra 30 DMF France 87 Michael Ballack H. Poser 29 CMF Germany 87 Pavel Nedved D. Mara 30 LMF Czech Rep. 88 Jari Litmanen A. Kuoppamaki 29 AMF Finland 84 Dennis Bergkamp R. Peters 28 SS Holland 90 Michael Owen J. Littleton 19 CF England 84 Filippo Inzaghi S. Pagliuca 23 CF Italy 84 Alan Shearer J. Dowd 26 CF England 86

World Classics

5 star rating

FW 92 - MF 83 - DF 83

With no European players, the World Classics aren’t as strong, with their squad mostly consisting of the finest South American players in recent times. A handful of African and Asian players sneak in on the bench and in the reserves.

Jose Luis Chilavert (R. Belsue)

Position: GK

OPR rating: 82

Best stats: 94 reflexes, 94 goalkeeping, 90 coverage

Very few goalkeepers are fortunate enough to score a goal, but Jose Luis Chilavert scored 54 in his career. The Paraguayan took free kicks and penalties to get that goal tally so high, and picked up six league titles in his native Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay. Stats of 94 reflexes, 94 goalkeeping and 90 coverage give the stopper an 82 overall rating on PES.

Aldair (T. Valente)

Position: CB

OPR rating: 75

Best stats: 83 ball winning, 81 defensive prowess, 79 physical contact

A Roma legend, centre back Aldair captained the Italian club to the Serie A title in 2001. Not only that, he was part of the brilliant Brazil team that won the World Cup in 1994. Aldair’s 75 overall rating consists of 83 ball winning, 81 defensive prowess and 79 physical contact.

Roberto Ayala (J. Borrell)

Position: CB

OPR rating: 81

Best stats: 88 jump, 84 header, 84 ball winning

Roberto Ayala played most his career with Spanish club Valencia, leading them to two shock title wins in 2002 and 2004 as well as a UEFA Cup success. He also captained Argentina, racking up 115 appearances, a figure only bettered by Javier Zanetti. Centre back Ayala has an 81 overall rating on PES 2018, aided by stats of 88 jump, 84 header, 84 ball winning.

Cafu (B. Albuquerque)

Position: RB

OPR rating: 86

Best stats: 95 stamina, 84 ball control, 83 lofted pass

The best right back of all time. Cafu won two World Cups and two Copa Americas with Brazil, whilst also picking up Serie A titles with first Roma and then AC Milan. The legend would work up and down the right flank, and he is given a 86 overall rating on PES with stats of 95 stamina, 84 ball control and 83 lofted pass.

Roberto Carlos (A. Serpa)

Position: LB

OPR rating: 88

Best stats: 98 kicking power, 95 swerve, 91 speed

Cafu’s partner in crime in the other full back position is Roberto Carlos. Famous for having the most ferocious of free kicks, Carlos was part of the 2002 Brazilian World Cup winning side and lifted four La Liga titles and three Champion Leagues with Real Madrid. 98 kicking power, 95 swerve and 91 speed give Carlos an 88 overall rating on PES.

Dunga (L. Sotomaior)

Position: DMF

OPR rating: 84

Best stats: 87 stamina, 85 low pass, 84 kicking power

Staying with Brazil, Dunga was the captain when they lifted the 1994 World Cup, as well as adding Copa America titles in 1989 and 1997. The midfielder never got the success he deserved at club level, with league titles not won outside of his native Brazil or Japan. The two-time Brazil coach has an 84 rating on the game, with 87 stamina, 85 low pass and 84 kicking power.

Diego Simeone (J. Liano)

Position: CMF

OPR rating: 82

Best stats: 89 stamina, 89 header, 84 ball control

Diego Simeone is now more renowned for being a great manager than a player, after winning a La Liga and two Europa League titles with Atletico Madrid. In his playing days, Simeone won league titles with Atletico and Lazio, as well as two Copa Americas for Argentina. The central midfielder’s 82 overall rating has attributes of 89 stamina, 89 header and 84 ball control.

Carlos Valderrama (L. Sanz)

Position: AMF

OPR rating: 84

Best stats: 93 ball control, 92 low pass, 88 dribbling

A football icon, Carlos Valderrama and his brilliant hair graced leagues in his native Colombia, France, Spain and the US but never played for a great club that he could win trophies with. Two Colombian championships and a French Cup was the only silverware that came his way, although he was named the MVP at the Copa America in 1987. On PES, his 84 overall rating has stats of 93 ball control, 92 low pass and 88 dribbling.

Romario (O. Correa)

Position: CF

OPR rating: 91

Best stats: 93 explosive power, 92 attacking prowess, 91 finishing

A prolific striker, Romario is one of the few players to score over 1,000 goals in his career. The Brazilian won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994, as well as three Eredivisie titles with PSV Eindhoven and one La Liga with Barcelona. 93 explosive power, 92 attacking prowess and 91 finishing give Romario a 91 overall rating.

Gabriel Batistuta (E. Salasibar)

Position: CF

OPR rating: 87

Best stats: 93 kicking power, 92 finishing, 92 attacking prowess

Another prolific forward, Gabriel Batistuta bagged over 300 goals during his career. The Argentine won two Copa Americas and was twice top scorer in the competition, and domestically he won league titles in Argentina with River Plate and Boca Juniors as well as a Serie A with Roma. An 87 overall rating on PES is aided by stats of 93 kicking power, 92 finishing and 92 attacking prowess.

Ronaldo (S. Ataide)

Position: CF

OPR rating: 92

Best stats: 95 finishing, 93 speed, 92 attacking prowess

Saving the best until last, the original Ronaldo is perhaps the greatest striker to ever grace the game. The Brazilian won two World Cups, two Copa Americas, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, and a UEFA Cup with Inter Milan, notching over 400 goals. On the game, 95 finishing, 93 speed and 92 attacking prowess give him a 92 overall rating.

World Classics full squad