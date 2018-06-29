PES 2018: Master League Bargain Strikers

Everyone loves a cheap player. It’s no different on PES Master League, and if you hunt hard enough, you can find some useful players at a great price.

Strikers are the hardest position to sign for. They are the most expensive position on the pitch, so picking one up on the cheap is hard work.

We have found the best forwards (CF & SS) on PES 2018 Master League that have a value below £10 million.

Roger Martinez

Age: 23

Club: Jiangsu Suning

Country: Colombia

OPR: 79

DEV: 80

Value: £8.7 million

Salary: £753,000

We start off in China where we find Colombian international striker Roger Martinez. The 23-year-old has in fact moved on from Jiangsu Suning in real life, now playing for Mexican outfit America. During his time in the Chinese Super League, Martinez scored 17 goals in 30 games, so he is a useful forward.

Martinez is valued at £8.7 million with a salary just over £750,000. For that cost you will get his 79 OPR which should improve to 80 in the next season or so. His best abilities include 89 jump, 89 speed and 87 physical contact.

T. Pereira

Age: 23

Club: Serignaluca

Country: Portugal

OPR: 79

DEV: 80

Value: £8.7 million

Salary: £756,000

Serignaluca are a made up club on PES 2018, and their star supporting striker is T. Pereira. The 23-year-old can be picked up for £8.7 million with a salary of £756,000, getting you his OPR of 79. Stats of 86 dribbling, 84 speed and 82 explosive power should improve slightly in the next few years, with his estimated development taking him to 80.

Marco Ruben

Age: 31

Club: Rosario Central

Country: Argentina

OPR: 79

DEV: 71

Value: £9.1 million

Salary: £880,000

Marco Ruben has one cap for Argentina, and scored in that game, so it's a surprise that he hasn’t featured more for his country. The 31-year-old plays in his homeland for Rosario Central, and he's returned for a second spell at the club after coming through the academy.

The forward has a 79 OPR, but this will decline rapidly to 71 within three seasons, so perhaps his £9.1 million value and £880,000 salary isn’t worth the risk. 84 header, 83 finishing and 83 physical contact are useful stats, so perhaps only make a move if you are looking for an old fashioned number 9.

Dayro Moreno

Age: 32

Club: Atletico Nacional

Country: Colombia

OPR: 79

DEV: 74

Value: £9.2 million

Salary: £924,000

Another member of the older guard is Dayro Moreno. In real life, the Colombian international is actually only on loan at Atletico Nacional, who he has been in fine form for, scoring 34 times in 56 league games for the club.

Supporting striker Moreno will cost you £9.2 million and a salary of £924,000, which may not be worth his 79 OPR which could drop to 74. Moreno still offers abilities of 83 ball control, 81 dribbling and 81 stamina.

Andrej Kramaric

Age: 26

Club: Other (Hoffenheim)

Country: Croatia

OPR: 79

DEV: 80

Value: £9.6 million

Salary: £1.1 million

Andrej Kramaric is currently playing for Croatia in the World Cup, with the forward emerging as one of the hottest talents in Europe. After struggling at Leicester, the 26-year-old has had a great few seasons at Hoffenheim, scoring 36 goals in 93 games.

Kramaric’s abilities of 82 kicking power, 81 finishing and 80 attacking prowess give him a 79 OPR. We expect this to increase to at least 80 in the next few seasons making his £9.6 million value and £1.1 million salary a great price.

Elkeson

Age: 28

Club: Shanghai SIPG

Country: Brazil

OPR: 79

DEV: 79

Value: £9.8 million

Salary: £1.2 million

Back to China and we have Shanghai SIPG man Elkeson. The Brazilian has been in China since 2013, scoring over 100 Chinese Super League goals during his time with Guangzhou Evergrande and now Shanghai.

The 28-year-old has reached his peak with a 79 OPR on Master League, with abilities of 87 jump, 86 explosive power and 85 header. That will cost you £9.8 million and a salary of £1.2 million.

H. Mladenov

Age: 26

Club: Nakhqachev

Country: Bulgaria

OPR: 78

DEV: 79

Value: £7.6 million

Salary: £550,000﻿

Another invented PES team is Nakhqachev, who have H. Mladenov leading the line. The 26-year-old has useful stats of 89 explosive power, 86 attacking prowess and 86 speed, making him a serious threat. A 78 OPR can improve to 79, for which you will only need £7.6 million and a salary of £550,000.

P. Woodvine (Sardar Azmoun)

Age: 22

Club: Other (Rubin Kazan)

Country: Iran

OPR: 78

DEV: 80

Value: £7.7 million

Salary: £574,000

Sardar Azmoun perhaps didn’t get to show his full quality at the World Cup with Iran, but his hold up play in a very defensive team will have certainly caught the eye. The 22-year-old has 23 goals in 36 games for his country, but hasn’t brought that to club side Rubin Kazan, scoring just five times last season.

Azmoun’s 78 OPR consists of abilities such as 87 jump, 84 explosive power and 83 speed, and they will improve as his level increases to 80 in the next two or three seasons. £7.7 million is a super price along with his £574,000 salary.

Alfred Finnbogason

Age: 28

Club: Other (Augsburg)

Country: Iceland

OPR: 78

DEV: 75

Value: £7.7 million

Salary: £574,000

Alfred Finnbogason is another man at the World Cup, and he will no doubt be disappointed at Iceland’s Group Stage exit from the tournament. The Augsburg striker scored a useful 12 goals last season, and you sense that he is now entering the best period of his career.

Finnbogason has a 78 OPR on PES, containing abilities of 87 attacking prowess, 83 finishing and 78 physical contact. His level will drop over the next three years however to around 75, so there is an element of risk in his £7.7 million value and £574,000 salary.

Marcus Berg

Age: 31

Club: Other (Al Ain)

Country: Sweden

OPR: 78

DEV: 74

Value: £8.1 million

Salary: £756,000

We finish off with Marcus Berg, who is currently at the World Cup with Sweden. Berg plays his club football for UAE based club Al Ain, for who he has scored 34 goals in 31 games. This follows on from a great spell at Panathinaikos, where he hit 95 goals in 151 games.

Berg’s club is not on Master League, but you can still sign him for around £8.1 million and salary of £756,000. That will get you his abilities of 87 attacking prowess, 86 finishing and 85 ball control, which make up a 78 OPR. This is however expected to decline over the next few seasons to 74.

More Master League Bargain Forwards

Player A Club Country OPR DEV V S S. Garcia 34 Al Rayyan Spain 78 72 £8.2m £770k Diogo Jota 21 WM Gold Portugal 78 79 £8.3m £820k Y. El Arabi 30 Lekhwiya Morocco 78 73 £8.3m £840k A. Gyan 32 Al Ahli Ghana 78 73 £8.7m £980k M. Pavone 35 Estudiantes Argentina 78 75 £8.7m £1m B. Aleman 28 Gimnasia Uruguay 78 75 £8.8m £1m M. Harnik 30 Other Austria 78 75 £8.8m £1m D. Origi 22 Other Belgium 78 82 £8.8m £1m E. Mayerl 28 Other Nigeria 78 75 £8.8m £1m J. Boisset 31 Other Senegal 78 76 £8.8m £1m S. Araujo 25 AEK Athens Argentina 78 79 £9.1m £1.2m S. Mounie 23 West Yorkshire Benin 78 79 £9.2m £1.2m J. Briand 32 Guingamp France 78 74 £9.2m £1.2m M. Zarate 30 Velez Argentina 78 74 £9.3m £1.2m N. De Preville 26 Bordeaux France 78 78 £9.3m £1.2m A. Ramos 31 AN Red White Colombia 78 74 £9.5m £1.3m M. Destro 26 Bologna Italy 78 78 £9.6m £1.3m K. Babacar 24 Sassuolo Senegal 78 81 £9.6m £1.3m R. Inglese 26 Chievo Verona Italy 78 79 £9.7m £1.4m A. Petagna 22 Atalanta Italy 78 84 £9.7m £1.4m A. Hernandez 27 Yorkshire Orange Uruguay 78 77 £9.9m £1.4m

A = Age

OPR = Overall Points Ratings

DEV = Estimated 3-year development

V = Value

S = Salary