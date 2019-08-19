PES 2020: Serie A now fully licensed - but what does that mean for FIFA 20?

The Italian Serie A will now officially be in PES 2020 with all official teams, crests, kits and player names.
This follows on from recent partnership deals with Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and the exclusive deal with Juventus.
This means that players will now celebrate winning the Coppa Italia and the Serie A title in Master League and other PES game modes. .
Although all Italian teams bar Juventus were licensed last year, when playing with the Italian sides there was a lack of authenticity in the game.
Konami's announcement that they've agreed a licensing deal with Serie A that will see the Italian League appear fully licensed in the upcoming eFootball PES 2020.
All the fully licensed Serie A clubs on PES 2020
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Brescia
Cagliari
Fiorentina
Genoa
Hellas Verona
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
SPAL
Torino
Udinese
Serie A stadiums
A few of the stadiums from the Italian top-flight will also appear in PES 2020 this year.
Thanks to their exclusivity with Juventus, the Allianz Stadium in Turin will appear in Pro Evo this year, with both the San Siro (AC Milan & Inter Milan) and the Stadio Olimpico (Roma & Lazio) set to return after being in-game on 2019.
Fully licensed leagues
All the teams with fully licensed names, crests and kits from the following leagues will also be available in PES 2020.
- Italian Serie A
- French Ligue 1
- French Ligue 2
- Brazilian Brasileirao Serie A
- Brazilian Brasileirao Serie B
- Russian Premier League
- Belgian Pro League
- Danish Superliga
- Argentinian Superliga
