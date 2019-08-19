PES 2020: Serie A now fully licensed - but what does that mean for FIFA 20?

The Italian Serie A will now officially be in PES 2020 with all official teams, crests, kits and player names.

This follows on from recent partnership deals with ﻿Arsenal﻿, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and the exclusive deal with Juventus.

This means that players will now celebrate winning the Coppa Italia and the Serie A title in Master League and other PES game modes. .

Although all Italian teams bar Juventus were licensed last year, when playing with the Italian sides there was a lack of authenticity in the game.

Konami's announcement that they've agreed a licensing deal with Serie A that will see the Italian League appear fully licensed in the upcoming eFootball PES 2020.

All the fully licensed Serie A clubs on PES 2020

AC Milan

Atalanta

Bologna

Brescia

Cagliari

Fiorentina

Genoa

Hellas Verona

Inter Milan

Juventus

Lazio

Lecce

Napoli

Parma

Roma

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

SPAL

Torino

Udinese

Serie A stadiums

A few of the stadiums from the Italian top-flight will also appear in PES 2020 this year.

Thanks to their exclusivity with Juventus, the Allianz Stadium in Turin will appear in Pro Evo this year, with both the San Siro (AC Milan & Inter Milan) and the Stadio Olimpico (Roma & Lazio) set to return after being in-game on 2019.

Fully licensed leagues

All the teams with fully licensed names, crests and kits from the following leagues will also be available in PES 2020.

Italian Serie A

French Ligue 1

French Ligue 2

Brazilian Brasileirao Serie A

Brazilian Brasileirao Serie B

Russian Premier League

Belgian Pro League

Danish Superliga

Argentinian Superliga

