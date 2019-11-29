UPDATED* Black Friday 2019: How to get PES 2020 for half price!

Black Friday is GO GO GO! Shoppers everywhere are frantically searching for the best deals possible.

Well, fear not as in the gaming and tech world, RealSport have you covered.

Keep reading to find out how to get PES 2020 for 50% off and other great Black Friday deals.

We recently reported that EA are offering FIFA 20 for a 40% discount. Perhaps as a response, Konami have just announced their very own Black Friday deal on PES 2020 for Xbox & PC gamers.

The link in PES' tweet outlines that the game is on sale for £22.49 (50% off) for Xbox Live Gold members and £26.99 (40% off) for everyone else.

This discount is just one of many deals that have become available to the public in recent weeks.

You can also pick up the latest Pro Evo for 50% off from the Steam store for PC. The Standard edition is now £22.49 and the Legend edition costs £27.49.

Check out some of the other FIFA 20 bundles available from leading retailers Argos, Curry's & GAME below.

Argos

PS4 Pro with FIFA 20, Blu-ray DVD and DualShock controller – £329.99 (£299.99 without controller).

Curry's

PS4 with FIFA 20, DualShock controller and PlayStation Plus 3 month subscription - £269.99.

GAME

FIFA 20 offers at GAME will go live on November 28th, along with a host of other titles offering amazing deals.

That said, you can still pick up NBA 2K for just £29.99, or Far Cry New Dawn for even less, at just £19.99.

Check out the best of the Black Friday offers at GAME right here.