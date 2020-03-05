Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Release date, graphics, gameplay, starter pokemon, demo & more

There's good news coming very soon for Pokemon fans.

On 6 March Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue team DX will launch on the Nintendo Switch.

The game aims to appeal to hardcore Pokemon fans and those new to the series alike with its interesting twist on typical Pokemon gameplay.

Unlike your typical Pokemon games such as the latest release Sword and Shield, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon breaks the mold.

Instead of playing as a Pokemon trainer and going on the hunt for Pokemon to catch and battle, you play as a human who turns into a Pokemon of your choice and goes on an adventure around rescuing your fellow Pokemon.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sounds neat right? Well, the concept is not brand-new, this is a remastered version of a classic Gameboy Advance game Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team.

Below is the fantastic nostalgia-filled trailer released by Nintendo which shows the evolution of the game and glimpses of the new gameplay in action.

The new gameplay and enhanced graphics look very entrancing and build the excitement for the game massively.

Another thing fans will be happy to know is that the game supports online play, what this entails is unknown at the moment but Pokemon mixed with online play can only mean good things.

The demo is already here!

For Pokemon fans who can't wait to get their hands on this epic game, you will be pleased to know that a Demo version of the game exists.

The demo version is already available to download for free on the Nintendo eShop.

And to make it an even sweeter deal, all the progress you make within the demo version can be transferred over to the full game version.

READ MORE: Gods & Monsters: release date, gameplay, graphics & more

What better way to prepare your rescuing skills?

Below you can check out some gameplay from the demo in action.

It showcases everything the demo has to offer in full and offers an exciting glimpse into what could be instore for the full game.

Does the gameplay look tantalising enough to make you buy the full game?

Graphics

One element that becomes immediately apparent to anyone familiar with the developments about this game is that the graphics look stunning.

The graphics in the game looks like something out of a watercolour painting and has such a wonderfully picturesque atmosphere.

WATERCOLOUR BEAUTY: The graphics are certainly eyecatching

It's a beautiful homage to a classic game on the Gameboy Advance, and a brilliant remaster that any Pokemon fan can agree has really stepped up the game.

Below gives a comparison of the big difference in graphics between the platforms and boy does it look impressive.

OLD VS NEW: The remastered graphics look amazing

They have kept the birds-eye view perspective of the previous game but greatly enhanced it by having better rendering and backgrounds to create an immersive experience.

Gameplay

What all fans want to know of course is how will this gameplay? Arguably the most important element of any new release is the gameplay and if it lives up to the hype.

Well, going off the footage of the gameplay that has been released it certainly does!

The gameplay footage released by Nintendo shows off how the unique graphical styles greatly enhances the gameplay as well as revealing more about how the new game tackles the quirky gameplay from the classic game.

The player will start off the game by being a human that turns into a Pokemon, which can be one of the sixteen following Pokemon:

Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chikorita, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Pikachu, Eevee, Machop, Cubone, Psyduck, Meowth, and Skitty.

READ MORE: Nintendo E3 2020 Predictions: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime & more

Can't choose which one? Well, fear not because your Pokemon will be determined for you by a personality test.

One of the great things about this game is that it is heavily mission-based, with a lot of jobs and missions that can be done throughout the game alongside rescuing Pokemon ensuring you never run out of things to do.

TEAMWORK: Work as a team to earn your rank

These jobs come with their own rewards which can add to your team's rank and increase your teams power and abilities.

All fantastic elements within the game to ensure re-playability, however it wouldn't be a Pokemon game without the iconic battles and this game doesn't fail to impress.

Within the dungeon system, there is a variety of wild Pokemon to encounter and battle with, like in other Pokemon games the battles are turn-based allowing for typical Pokemon awesomeness.

Alongside the classic style of battling there is also new battling mechanics such as the ability to throw projectiles and other items as you fight your way through the dungeons adding a new perspective to the typical Pokemon release.