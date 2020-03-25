Nintendo Direct 2020 Rumours: Breath of the Wild 2, Mario Kart 9, Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch & more

Nintendo direct is on it’s way, and so are the rumours circulating around which titles will be there.

There are many staple Nintendo franchises that have had little to no news in the past years and many are hoping for some glimmer of footage or updates to fill the void.

Going off the rumours it seems a given that Breath of the Wild 2 is bound to make an appearance on the next Nintendo Direct broadcast, there has been very little news about it following E3 2019 after all.

But what about the rest of Nintendo’s flagship franchises?

Well there has been plenty of speculation from fans about which titles will make an appearance this year with Mario Kart 9 and Pikmin 4 being popular picks.

Here is an overview of all the main rumours surrounding the Zelda sequel, Mario Kart 9 and Pikmin 4 to keep you in the know.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

If there is one game that fans are certain will make an appearance on the next Nintendo Direct broadcast this year its Breath of the Wild 2.

The rumours and speculation have transcended into certainties at this point as this is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises after all, and there hasn’t been any significant updates since the trailer dropped at E3 in 2019.

It’s almost certain that Nintendo will drop an extended trailer, or if we are really lucky some footage of the gameplay of Breath of the Wild 2 so we can get more of a feel for how the game will pan out.

Nintendo know Zelda’s worth to their company and the legion of fans the franchise has around the world, so they are not going to want to disappoint by not doing something special for the next Nintendo Direct broadcast.

Mario Kart 9

Mario Kart fanatics will be very pleased to know that there a number of rumours circulating around the internet about the debut of Mario Kart 9 on the Nintendo Switch hitting shelves as early as 2020.

Although nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo themselves, this hasn’t stopped the buzz and fans speculating about the potential of a Mario Kart 9.

So how likely is it that we will see Mario Kart 9 hitting the Nintendo Switch in 2020?

Well, in our opinion not very likely, after all 2020 has become a very difficult year for Nintendo due to the Coronavirus and their priorities are most likely focused on getting their other big titles Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 to the fans in 2020.

After all, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a major bestseller amongst Switch games so it seems like Nintendo will wait a bit longer to release the next Mario Kart title.

It’s unfortunate news for fans of the racing franchise but it shouldn’t be long before we see Mario Kart 9 accelerating it’s way onto the Nintendo Switch .

In the meantime we can always speculate about how the game will look and what features it will contain to lull the Mario Kart blues.

Pikmin 4

The classic Gamecube game Pikmin spawned a much loved franchise amongst Nintendo fans and it’s gorgeous graphics and unique gameplay make it a very appealing game.

The last Pikmin title Pikmin 3 was released in 2013 on the Wii U which has left many fans of the franchise wondering when they will see the next instalment.

Well you are in luck as very strong rumours suggest that Pikmin 4 will be making an appearance on Nintendo Direct this year.

There has been very little evidence coming from Nintendo about Pikmin 4, but Nintendo are notoriously tight-lipped about their releases nowadays so who knows when Pikmin 4 will finally make it’s way onto the Switch.

The release date continues to be a mystery but very strong hints and rumours circulating at the moment suggest it will finally make some kind of appearance in a Nintendo Direct broadcast this year.