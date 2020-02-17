Metro Redux Switch: Release date, trailer, gameplay, pre-order & everything you need to know

The iconic Metro Redux, which first came hurtling to our attention on other consoles years ago, is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Metro Redux game is a compilation of the remastered Metro series, it is the ultimate double game collection, including both the definitive versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last light.

Each of these games is of course remastered in glorious HD and a superior FPS rate than the original series.

Release date

The game arrives on Nintendo Switch on Friday 28 February 2020.

So you don't have long to get your pre-orders in and plan some time to get playing!

Trailer

Going off the announcement trailer, the Nintendo Switch version looks set to live up to the glory of the other console versions of the game.

Its flashy graphics and familiar style of gameplay leave us wanting more.

Gameplay

4A Games have developed a Switch version of the game which looks like it will up to fans' expectations.

As fans of the series are well accustomed to, the player will explore a warren of underground Metro tunnels, fully immersing themselves in the bitter surroundings of post apocolptic Russia.

Players will also get the chance to choose between two iconic playstyles: 'Spartan' and 'Survival' allowing players to approach the campaign in a survival horror style or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger.

BRUTAL COMBAT: Attack your way through the maze of the underground.

Metro: Last light especially looks set to show of the game's capabilities with its jaw-dropping scenery of a land ravaged by misery and mayhem yet still manages to maintain beauty, which really brings the game's backstory to life.

APOCALYPTIC SURROUNDINGS: Immerse yourself in the dishevelled yet beautiful surroundings.

Unfortunatley, very little is known about what this game will actually feel like to play on the Nintendo Switch. Will the Joycons make the game easier or more frustrating to play?

It will be interesting to see how the game plays on a Nintendo Switch compared to its predecessors. If Nintendo pull this off it could potentially lead to more first-person shooters and grittier games being ported on to the Nintendo Switch.

JOYCONS: An asset or hinderence?

Pre-order goodies

For fans and newbies alike the game is also available alongside a host of pre-order exclusives including A fantastic game case sleeve, pin badge set, double-sided art cards, and a beautiful double-sided poster.

If you're a big fan of the series it's well worth paying a bit extra in order to get your hands on this exclusive swag available at GAME and other exclusive retailers.

PRE ORDER GOODNESS: Go all out with the Ranger Cache pack