Gods and Monsters Switch: Release date, Story, Gameplay, Trailer & more

Described as “storybook adventure” set in a fantastical open-world of Greek mythology, Gods & Monsters is fast becoming one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

Pushed back from it's original February release date to later in the year, Ubisoft's unique take on the mythical world should be a brilliant addition to the Nintendo Switch.

With an enchanting style that brings The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to mind, the cinematic trailer gave us our first glimpse of the game’s fantastical setting and some of the mythical creatures roaming the expansive wide-open world.

Beyond giving us a look at the style it didn’t give us too much insight. But that is enough. The styling is perfect for the more cartoony, less-serious, nature of the Switch. Gods & Monsters has a unique feel to it just from that quick glimpse.

Thankfully, there is a bit more detail on the official website to flesh out the kind of adventure that awaits us.

Wield the power of the gods

In Gods & Monsters you get to play as a customisable hero who sets out to save the Greek gods from calamity.

Why do they need saving? Well, the gods have fallen victim to Typhon, the most deadly being in all of Greek mythology.

To face this mighty foe, the gods of Olympus have granted you special powers to defeat all manner of dangerous mythological creatures who have taken over the lands- such as Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Given that the twelve gods who make up the gods of Olympus all have their own powers and influences, it’ll be interesting to see how they come into play mechanic-wise.

Given the functionality of the Switch controls it should be pretty simple to cycle through powers or upgrades and play with a varied combat style.

Legacy

Ubisoft is best known for the Assassin's Creed franchise. Within that, one of the lastest and best titles was Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

Set in classical Greece, it was a game that captured the essence of Greek mythology and culture, so we should be in safe hands for this adventure.

Aside from the combat, which is bound to be interesting, Ubisoft revealed there will also be tricky puzzles and mysterious dungeons to explore. Oh, and heroic feats. Given that we’ll face lots of mighty creatures, there will be no end of chances to prove your heroism.