header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Nintendo

26 Mar 2020

Breath of the Wild 2 Locations: New info about the Zelda sequel has emerged - Dungeons, Hyrule, Ganon, Open-World, Playable Zelda, Nintendo Direct, Switch & more

Breath of the Wild 2 Locations: New info about the Zelda sequel has emerged - Dungeons, Hyrule, Ganon, Open-World, Playable Zelda, Nintendo Direct, Switch & more

Whether or not we are given an update at Nintendo Direct, there is some new info doing the rounds!

Jump To
link decal

Ganon's takeover

link decal

More interaction and inspiration

It has been months now since we heard an official statement from Nintendo on the progress of the Breath of the Wild (BOTW) sequel.

However, this hasn't stopped the rumours from spreading and making it into the headlines in recent weeks, especially with a Nintendo Direct stream rumoured to be going ahead this evening.

One particular rumour seems to have gained traction since it has come from a verifiable Twitch streamer, Tyler McVicker.

McVicker is known for running the Valve News Network YouTube channel, whose claim to fame was uncovering news about Half-Life: Alyx years before the rumours began to circulate online.

McVicker has been sharing information about Nintendo's sequel on a 'Gaming Leaks and Rumours' subreddit, so continue below for what he had to say.

Ganon's takeover

The rumoured information seems to be related to the new themes that are explored in the sequel.

une.

UNDERGROUND: The most recent trailer featured Link and Zelda exploring a dungeon, before we see a skeleton rising from the dead

"Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again."

READ MORE: Will there be a playable Zelda in the BOTW sequel?

Now for those of you who have played the original, you will remember starting off by waking up from a 100-year slumber, only for Link to remember nothing about his Hyrulian surroundings.

This time around, Link will have already recaptured a lot of his memories, so the map of Hyrule will not be new to him, meaning that Link will have to pass time doing something other than discovering new locations.

This is what the leaker seems to be implying when he says:

"Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule."

More interaction and inspiration

The locations are therefore going to be created in much more detail than in the original.

breath of the wild 2

FORMIDABLE FOES: We are hoping to see some improvements to the fighting mechanics too

The Half-Life leakster hints at the re-appearance of dungeons, which have been a staple of Zelda titles for years now.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about BOTW 2

We've also heard that the sequel has been strongly inspired by one or two games that introduce dungeons all over their open-world

One of the games is Red Dead Redemption 2, which developers have taken inspiration from throughout the development process.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy