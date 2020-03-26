Breath of the Wild 2 Locations: New info about the Zelda sequel has emerged - Dungeons, Hyrule, Ganon, Open-World, Playable Zelda, Nintendo Direct, Switch & more

It has been months now since we heard an official statement from Nintendo on the progress of the Breath of the Wild (BOTW) sequel.

However, this hasn't stopped the rumours from spreading and making it into the headlines in recent weeks, especially with a Nintendo Direct stream rumoured to be going ahead this evening.

One particular rumour seems to have gained traction since it has come from a verifiable Twitch streamer, Tyler McVicker.

McVicker is known for running the Valve News Network YouTube channel, whose claim to fame was uncovering news about Half-Life: Alyx years before the rumours began to circulate online.

McVicker has been sharing information about Nintendo's sequel on a 'Gaming Leaks and Rumours' subreddit, so continue below for what he had to say.

Ganon's takeover

The rumoured information seems to be related to the new themes that are explored in the sequel.

UNDERGROUND: The most recent trailer featured Link and Zelda exploring a dungeon, before we see a skeleton rising from the dead

"Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again."

Now for those of you who have played the original, you will remember starting off by waking up from a 100-year slumber, only for Link to remember nothing about his Hyrulian surroundings.

This time around, Link will have already recaptured a lot of his memories, so the map of Hyrule will not be new to him, meaning that Link will have to pass time doing something other than discovering new locations.

This is what the leaker seems to be implying when he says:

"Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule."

More interaction and inspiration

The locations are therefore going to be created in much more detail than in the original.

FORMIDABLE FOES: We are hoping to see some improvements to the fighting mechanics too

The Half-Life leakster hints at the re-appearance of dungeons, which have been a staple of Zelda titles for years now.

We've also heard that the sequel has been strongly inspired by one or two games that introduce dungeons all over their open-world

One of the games is Red Dead Redemption 2, which developers have taken inspiration from throughout the development process.