Breath of the Wild 2: Teaser LEAKED ahead of Nintendo Direct October

It looks as if we are going to get a good look at the sequel – and the game title may have been revealed.

It’s been a while since we saw any Breath of the Wild 2 news, but that could be about to change with the next Nintendo Direct.

“Breath of Evil” Leaked!?

It looks as if an email – spotted by tlspoon on Twitter – has run through what is going to be shown at October’s Nintendo Direct.

With Next Gen consoles arriving in November, there needs to be some intent shown by Nintendo – and if true, they look to be doing so with this showcase.

STAR BILLING – “Breath of Evil” looks to be the title for the sequel

The billing is closed by “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Evil Teaser Trailer” – suggesting a brand new name for the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

The release date is given as 2021, with other games in the showcase getting firmer release dates.

So, don’t expect to see Breath of Evil until at least the spring of 2021.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about BOTW 2