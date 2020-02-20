Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct Live REVEAL – New features, Nook Phone

Nintendo shocked fans yesterday by announcing a Nintendo Direct broadcast about the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons game released on 30th March.

Fans were eagerly awaiting any news on game developments and boy did Nintendo deliver the goods.

NEW HORIZONS: New developments in gameplay have been revealed.

The broadcast was an in-depth look at Nook Inc’s deserted island getaway package.

Tom Nook presented the whole announcement, revealing many new elements that have never been seen before leaving fans more excited than ever before.

Resident orientation and services

One of the first features the broadcast revealed was the new resident orientation services on the island.

When you first arrive you are greeted with colourful characters who welcome you to your new home and get you started by providing you with a tent and a getaway pack.

This allows you a foundation to start exploring and designing your island and also starting your new life on the island and getting the chance to chat with residents.

A NEW START: Services aim to help you get started

Resident service was also revealed, these services will be open 24 hours and will allow you to buy goods and also sell your unwanted ones.

As well as providing services and advice such as a DIY workshop to improve your crafting skills.

Nook Phone and Nook Link

Arguably one of the most exciting takeaways from the broadcast is the news about the Nookphone.

Although the Nookphone has been revealed before its purpose and content has been unknown until now.

The Apps on the Nookphone will include a camera and map as you would expect, and a rescue service to assist stranded islanders and also get yourself out of sticky situations.

NOOK PHONE: The genius new feature for New Horizons

Nintendo will also release new apps for the phone over time so time will tell what these apps will be capable of doing.

Another interesting element is the Nook link app that will be available by Nintendo to download on your smartphone.

This will allow you to scan QR patterns of custom designs you have created in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer and Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS and put them into New Horizons.

NOOK LINK: A Smartphone app with some very smart features

The new chat feature of the app allows you to use your smartphone keyboard to chat in the game and also use voice chat to chat to other islanders which is a real game-changer for the series and will make online play all the more thrilling.

Free updates was another game-changing reveal from Nintendo, no longer will people have to pay for updates and add-ons. They have also promised various seasonal events to look forward to, with the first one being a bunny event for Easter.

SEASONAL EVENTS: Planned throughout the year to make you come back again and again

Fishing tournaments and bug-off will also take place at the plaza suggesting that the online features for New Horizons will live up to expectations.

Other notable reveals

Other notable reveals include amiibo support for past and feature Animal Crossing Amiiboss, a best friends list, and a new way to design your island with many comparing it to Minecraft’s crafting techniques.

There’s also additional facilities planned including a museum, shops and a campsite to look forward to and last but not least the return of the Animal Crossing legend Isabelle!

ISABELLE: The legend returns

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives 20 March 2020