Animal Crossing New Horizons: Museum makes a return in new game

One of the most anticipated releases of 2020 is Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Fans have been waiting nearly a decade for it and now the 20 March release date is agonisingly close.

One of the key parts of any Animal Crossing game is what you do with the fruits of your labour. Do you use it to barter for new items, or can you display them?

Now we know, as the Museum will return in New Horizons.

Museum returns

BLATHERS: The Museum maestro will return!

The Museum has been present in every entry in the series bar Animal Forest. However, because New Horizons is a departure from the norm, its return was not secure.

New information has said it will be present in your new island life though.

We could expect the island’s Museum to be run by Blathers, with Celeste manning the gift shop.

Console bundles

ISLAND LIFE: A beautiful new themed Switch console

Aside from the Nintendo Store, there aren’t many stores that stock a bundle that includes the console itself. If you are able to find one of these retailers though you are in for treat.

This bundle from Nintendo Store UK includes not only the console, but a lovely tote bag and Nintendo Switch case, which Animal Crossing fanatics are bound to find very appealing.

The blue and green joycons combined with the gorgeous Island design with Tom Nook and friends on the cradle makes for a very visually appealing Nintendo Switch console. This is arguably one of the best theme Switches Nintendo have ever produced.

Stocks are very low thanks to Coronavirus throwing off production though, so you may end up having to wait for this one.