Animal Crossing New Horizons: Island name character limit - release date, deals & more

One cracker of an update that will fill Animal Crossing fan with glee was released today regarding how island names will work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

To some, this may seem like a minor revelation in comparison to previous news about enhanced graphics, gameplay and multiplayer but any news about Animal Crossing is exciting in our book.

So, what can you expect when Animal Crossing drops on 20 March?

Island names

Well, you will be pleased to know that your perfect island name can be up to 10 characters long!

Nintendo confirmed it through Tom Nook on Twitter. The news is welcome to players who were constrained by previous character limits.

It is yet another element of freedom Nintendo have added to the game to make it stand out from the rest.

In past games such as Animal Crossing: New Leaf, players were restricted to eight-character limits on town names, and although it might not seem like a big deal it opens up a lot of opportunities for creative island names.

With more characters, the world of New Horizons is your oyster to explore different name possibilities and is yet another way Nintendo is really impressing us with its fresh take on the Animal Crossing series.

Resident orientation and services

One of the first features the broadcast revealed was the new resident orientation services on the island.

When you first arrive you are greeted with colourful characters who welcome you to your new home and get you started by providing you with a tent and a getaway pack.

This allows you a foundation to start exploring and designing your island and also starting your new life on the island and getting the chance to chat with residents.

Resident service was also revealed, these services will be open 24 hours and will allow you to buy goods and also sell your unwanted ones.

As well as providing services and advice such as a DIY workshop to improve your crafting skills.