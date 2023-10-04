There are plenty of amazing players in NHL 24, and many of them come from Finland. The Nordic nation is known for producing some great Hockey players, such as Jari Kurri, the scoring machine Teemu Selänne, Teppo Numminen, and many other Hockey legends.

We have a total of 74 Finnish players of NHL 24, and some of them you will definitely want to have on your team, be it on HUT or Franchise mode. These players have great attributes, and while some are already stars of the game others are on their way there and have a big upside.

So, without further ado, let's find out who are the best Finnish players in NHL 24.

Best Finnish players in NHL 24

As mentioned above, there are plenty of talented Finnish players in NHL 24. The best ones are already superstar players and are ready to take your team to the promised land.

Furthermore, you have elite players at pretty much every position, so if you want to make a starting lineup of just Finnish players you can very well do that, and be competitive.

So, let's take a more in-depth look at the five best Finnish players in NHL 24.

Mikko Rantanen (93 OVR)

Team: Colorado Avalanche

Position: RW

Potential: Medium

Mikko Rantanen is the tenth-best player in NHL 24, with a 93 OVR and some spectacular attributes. He is the best Finnish player in NHL 24 and is the perfect player to lead your team to a championship.

Rantanen can have a huge impact on both sides of the field, and as the superstar player that he is, he can single-handedly win you games. He has an impressive 92 Deking, 93 Passing, 95 Offensive Awareness, 88 Acceleration, 92 Stick Checking, and 89 Defensive Awareness, among many other fantastic attributes.

The stats listed above just prove that Rantanen is an all-round player and perfect to build a squad around. So, if you are looking for a two-way superstar Finnish player, Mikko Rantanen is your man.

Aleksander Barkov (92 OVR)

Team: Florida Panthers

Position: C

Potential: Medium

Aleksander Barkov is a prolific goal scorer and one of the best Centers in the game. The Florida Panthers player has a 92 OVR, and similar to Rantanen, he is also a great two-way player who excels at putting the puck in the back of the net.

Barkov is very fast, with 86 speed and 88 acceleration, and has an astonishing 93 Offensive Awareness, and a spectacular 95 Defensive Awareness. His other great attributes include a 93 Passing, 91 Wrist Shot Accuracy, 93 Puck Control, and 91 Balance.

He might not have the most potential, but that's because he is already an elite player in the game and one that can help your team win now!

Miro Heiskanen (90 OVR)

Team: Dallas Stars

Position: LD/RD

Potential: Medium

Miro Heiskanen is one of the best Left Defensemen in the game, having a 90 OVR and possessing some incredible defensive attributes. He is a player you want to have as the cornerstone of your defense, and can help you stop the most talented offensive players in the game.

Heiskanen has 91 Deking, 92 Passing, 90 Offensive Awareness, 90 Defensive Awareness, and 90 Speed, among other great attributes. Despite being an elite defender, that doesn't mean Heiskanen can't score or have an impact on offense. He is only 24 years old, so he still hasn't reached his peak, making him a great player to have in your Franchise mode.

Juuse Saros (89 OVR)

Team: Nashville Predators

Position: Goalie

Potential: Medium

In the top three, we have an elite Center, RW, and Left Defensemen. At number four we have Juuse Saros, one of the best goalies in NHL 24. The seventh best to be more precise.

Defense wins championships, and having an elite Goalie such as Saros will take your defense to a new level. Even the best scorers in the game will have a hard time getting the puck past him, and he will win you plenty of important games.

Saros has some great attributes, such as 92 Shot Recover, 89 Gloveside Low, 92 Rebound Control, and 92 Speed.

Roope Hintz (89 OVR)

Team: Nashville Predators

Position: C/LW

Potential: Medium

Roope Hintz might not be a superstar Center such as Aleksander Barkov, but he still is an Elite player with some potential. The fact that he can also play at LW makes him a very versatile player.

Hintz is also a decent defensive player, which makes him more valuable to have on your team. He is a very well-rounded player, having 90 Passing, 88 Acceleration, 89 Speed, 90 Defensive Awareness, and 93 Offensive Awareness.

If you are looking for a good Center that still has some potential to develop into a superstar player, Hintz is among the best ones.

Other good Finnish players in NHL 24

Here are some other good Finnish players in NHL 24.

Player Team OVR Potential Patrik Laine Columbus Blue Jackets 87 Medium Teuvo Teravainen Carolina Hurricanes 87 Medium Ville Husso Detroit Red Wings 86 Medium Esa Lindell Dallas Stars 85 Low Kaapo Kahkonen San Jose Sharks 85 Medium Antti Raanta Carolina Hurricanes 84 High Anton Lundell Florida Panthers 83 Medium Jesperi Kotkaniemi Carolina Hurricanes 83 Low Artturi Lehkonen Colorado Avalanche 82 Medium Erik Haula New Jersey Devils 82 Low

I hope this guide was useful for you, and that you found some great players to use on your Franchise mode save, or even on HUT. If you want to get the best out of these players, make sure to check out our NHL 24 controls guide.

For more guides and all the latest news about NHL 24, check out Realsport101.