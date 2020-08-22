NHL 21 Price: Amazon listing reveals cost - PS4, Xbox One, Ultimate Edition, news, updates & more

While nothing is official yet, an Amazon listing for NHL 21 has gone live!

With it, the price of both editions of the game.

This listing is live in the US, Canada, Germany, and a few other places - but not in the UK yet!

NHL 21 Standard Edition price

Amazon list the game for both Xbox One and PS4.

The Standard Edition comes in at $59.99. There is no UK listing yet, but we expect that to be translated to $54.99.

SEE YOU ON THE ICE: Lace up your skates and get to work on 16 October!

Pre-orders for the Standard Edition will get you two HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs and one unlocked Hockey Bag.

You can pre-order NHL 21 Standard Edition on Xbox One here.

Get it on PS4 here.

NHL 21 Ultimate Edition Price

The Ultimate Edition comes in at considerably more this year.

It's a massive $99.99. This should be around the £89.99 mark for those in the UK.

POWER PLAY: You get a lot more for your money with the Ultimate Edition

That extra $40 doesn't go to waste though.

Not only do you get three days early access to NHL 21, but you get 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs, 1 HUT Synergy Veteran Choice Pack, a HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack, and five unlocked Hockey Bags.

You can pre-order NHL 21 Ultimate Edition on PS4 here.

And get it on Xbox One here.

NHL 21 release date

As you can see, Amazon lists the release date for 16 October.

That meshes with EA's stated release window of October.

These are unconfirmed by EA, but we are expecting to hear official statements soon. Potentially at the Xbox Games Showcase on 23 July.

