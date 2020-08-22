NHL 21 EA Play: Early Access, Beta, Demo, Bonuses & more

EA has officially re-branded EA Access to EA Play, its subscription service that gives early access to major titles like Madden 21, FIFA 21, and (we expect) NHL 21.

But it looks like we'll be getting our first glimpse of the game itself with the upcoming world premiere trailer, which has a confirmed date and start time!

Here's everything you should know about NHL 21 and its potential early access on EA Play.

EA Play Early Access

EA have given out 10-hours of Early Access trials via EA Play (formerly EA Access) to two of its major sports releases this year, FIFA 21 and Madden 21.

This means NHL 21, which is behind both in its release schedule, will likely receive the same treatment.

That means you will likely be able to get 10 hours of early access to NHL 21 by subscribing to EA Play, though this has yet to be confirmed just yet.

EA Play Bonuses

Both FIFA 21 and Madden 21 offered other in-game benefits beyond just the early access through EA Play.

This means that if NHL 21 does feature on the EA Play service, you'll like get the opportunity to claim some unique in-game benefits, and possibly even some in-game progress before release day.

Official Reveal Trailer

Development Update

EA gave insight into the developmental approach for NHL 21 in the last Development Update.

The Development Update revealed that NHL 21 was on its way, and would be focused around current-gen features rather than an exclusive next-gen edition.

