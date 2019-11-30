NHL 20: The 20 best left wings - Alex Ovechkin, Brad Marchand, Johnny Gaudreau & more

The NHL is stacked full of star offensive
players at the moment, and the left wing position houses some of the very best.
Left wings can fit a number of molds in an NHL offense, from straight up goal scorers, to playmakers or all around weapons. The top of the position in NHL 20 is strong, and though the ratings may fall off through the top 20, there are plenty of younger players ready to rise.
Here are the top left wings in NHL 20.
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (92 OVR)
Ovi is one of the best players in hockey, and has been for much of his career, so it should be no surprise he is the best at his position in-game.
The career-Capital is a beast, there isn’t much more to be said. Whether he is scoring, setting teammates up, or smacking people around, he will excel.
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (90 OVR)
Marchand is one of many players around the NHL who are known to get under everyone’s skin. Well, you’ll be well equipped to do that in NHL 20.
The Bruins success over the last few years
has been in large part thanks to Marchand. In NHL 20 you Can utilize his 93 shot accuracy to beat goalies, and
his 92 and up puck skills to slice
apart defenses and set up teammates.
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (90 OVR)
Johnny Gaudreau lit up college hockey with
the Boston College Eagles and is now doing the same for the Flames in the NHL.
It’s no surprise to see him this highly rated.
His puck skills are tremendous. 96 puck control and 95 in everything else means he is a
nightmare to disposes and can pick his teammates out so well. Add that to great
shooting and 94 offensive awareness
and he can be a star on any team.
Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils (89 OVR)
While Hall may not have the overall rating, he does have a great set of ratings that make him a beast in NHL 20.
After Ovechkin, Hall is the best shooter on
the list when you consider shot power and accuracy. 92 slap shot accuracy and power, and 93 wrist shot accuracy and 91 wrist shot power, he is deadly. Add 92 and up puck skills and Hall can bring you more success than he has the
Devils.
Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (89 OVR)
While the Rangers may not be doing too
great, and lacking a certain star power they used to have, but Panarin isn’t
the issue.
Panarin is much more similar Gaudreau than
any other player on here. Great puck skills, accurate shooting, and lightning
on the ice. Offensively he is a great weapon for your team.
Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (88 OVR)
Benn may ‘only’ be 88 OVR, which may seem a way behind Ovi, Marchand and Gaudreau, but he is more than capable of making as big an impact.
His 92 rating in every puck skills rating, paired with 90 strength, 89 speed
and 90 balance, and he is capable of
powering through a defense and making plays. Plus, with 89 and higher shooting ratings he is going to be able to score
plenty for your team, too.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (88
OVR)
After Huberdeau, the overalls of LWs in NHL
20 start to drop a little more rapidly. That isn’t a knock on Huberdeau, he is
the last of the top level of NHL 20 LWs.
He doesn’t quite have the shooting of the
other guys above him, with only one rating at 90 or above. He is also the only one to have a puck skills rating
below90, however, it’s only 89 (hand-eye) and 90 deking, 92 passing,
and 92 puck control make him just as
dangerous as the guys above him.
NHL 20s best left wingers
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Overall
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington Capitals
|34
|92
|Brad Marchand
|Boston Bruins
|31
|90
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary Flames
|26
|90
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey Devils
|27
|89
|Artemi Panarin
|New York Rangers
|27
|89
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas Stars
|30
|88
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida Panthers
|26
|88
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado Avalanche
|26
|87
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina Hurricanes
|25
|86
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|24
|86
|Jeff Skinner
|Buffalo Sabres
|27
|85
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary Flames
|21
|85
|Mike Hoffman
|Florida Panthers
|29
|85
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal Canadiens
|24
|85
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville Predators
|25
|85
|Anders Lee
|New York Islanders
|29
|85
|Josh Bailey
|New York Islanders
|29
|85
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg Jets
|22
|85
|Clayton Keller
|Arizona Coyotes
|21
|84
|Jason Zuker
|Minnesota Wild
|27
|84
