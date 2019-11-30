NHL 20: The 20 best left wings - Alex Ovechkin, Brad Marchand, Johnny Gaudreau & more

The NHL is stacked full of star offensive

players at the moment, and the left wing position houses some of the very best.

Left wings can fit a number of molds in an NHL offense, from straight up goal scorers, to playmakers or all around weapons. The top of the position in NHL 20 is strong, and though the ratings may fall off through the top 20, there are plenty of younger players ready to rise.

Here are the top left wings in NHL 20.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (92 OVR)

Ovi is one of the best players in hockey, and has been for much of his career, so it should be no surprise he is the best at his position in-game.

The career-Capital is a beast, there isn’t much more to be said. Whether he is scoring, setting teammates up, or smacking people around, he will excel.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (90 OVR)

Marchand is one of many players around the NHL who are known to get under everyone’s skin. Well, you’ll be well equipped to do that in NHL 20.

The Bruins success over the last few years

has been in large part thanks to Marchand. In NHL 20 you Can utilize his 93 shot accuracy to beat goalies, and

his 92 and up puck skills to slice

apart defenses and set up teammates.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (90 OVR)

Johnny Gaudreau lit up college hockey with

the Boston College Eagles and is now doing the same for the Flames in the NHL.

It’s no surprise to see him this highly rated.

His puck skills are tremendous. 96 puck control and 95 in everything else means he is a

nightmare to disposes and can pick his teammates out so well. Add that to great

shooting and 94 offensive awareness

and he can be a star on any team.

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils (89 OVR)

While Hall may not have the overall rating, he does have a great set of ratings that make him a beast in NHL 20.

After Ovechkin, Hall is the best shooter on

the list when you consider shot power and accuracy. 92 slap shot accuracy and power, and 93 wrist shot accuracy and 91 wrist shot power, he is deadly. Add 92 and up puck skills and Hall can bring you more success than he has the

Devils.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (89 OVR)

While the Rangers may not be doing too

great, and lacking a certain star power they used to have, but Panarin isn’t

the issue.

Panarin is much more similar Gaudreau than

any other player on here. Great puck skills, accurate shooting, and lightning

on the ice. Offensively he is a great weapon for your team.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (88 OVR)

Benn may ‘only’ be 88 OVR, which may seem a way behind Ovi, Marchand and Gaudreau, but he is more than capable of making as big an impact.

His 92 rating in every puck skills rating, paired with 90 strength, 89 speed

and 90 balance, and he is capable of

powering through a defense and making plays. Plus, with 89 and higher shooting ratings he is going to be able to score

plenty for your team, too.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (88

OVR)

After Huberdeau, the overalls of LWs in NHL

20 start to drop a little more rapidly. That isn’t a knock on Huberdeau, he is

the last of the top level of NHL 20 LWs.

He doesn’t quite have the shooting of the

other guys above him, with only one rating at 90 or above. He is also the only one to have a puck skills rating

below90, however, it’s only 89 (hand-eye) and 90 deking, 92 passing,

and 92 puck control make him just as

dangerous as the guys above him.

NHL 20s best left wingers

Player Team Age Overall Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals 34 92 Brad Marchand Boston Bruins 31 90 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary Flames 26 90 Taylor Hall New Jersey Devils 27 89 Artemi Panarin New York Rangers 27 89 Jamie Benn Dallas Stars 30 88 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers 26 88 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado Avalanche 26 87 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina Hurricanes 25 86 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh Penguins 24 86 Jeff Skinner Buffalo Sabres 27 85 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames 21 85 Mike Hoffman Florida Panthers 29 85 Jonathan Drouin Montreal Canadiens 24 85 Filip Forsberg Nashville Predators 25 85 Anders Lee New York Islanders 29 85 Josh Bailey New York Islanders 29 85 Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets 22 85 Clayton Keller Arizona Coyotes 21 84 Jason Zuker Minnesota Wild 27 84

