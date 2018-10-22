NHL 19 Ratings: Top Rookie Skaters and Top Rookie Goaltenders

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

While some players go for a win-now mentality and immediately trade for the biggest stars in the league, others take a more methodical approach by trading for the stars of the future. Some rookies come in the form of 20-something-year-old minor-leaguers, while others are fresh out of the draft and ready to pursue their lofty potentials.

Here, we’ll give you the low-down of the rookies with the highest overalls for each team as well as give a special look at those who are the best rookies on NHL 19 right now.

Rasmus Dahlin (82 OVR)

Team: Buffalo SabresPosition: Two-Way DefensemanAge: 18Nationality: SwedishPotential: Elite medTrade Value: MassiveBest Stats: Slap Shot Power 89, Wrist Shot Power 88, Stick Checking 87, Defensive Awareness 87

With only four of his attributes rated lower than an 80 – and one of those being faceoffs – Rasmus Dahlin already possesses NHL-level stats. Right now, his shooting is his primary asset, with 82 slap shot accuracy, 89 slap shot power, 82 wrist shot accuracy, and 88 wrist shot power. Given his 84 offensive awareness and 87 defensive awareness, you can see why Buffalo Sabres fans are excited to have this young Swede on their team.

Andrei Svechnikov (80 OVR)

Team: Carolina HurricanesPosition: Right Wing SniperAge: 18Nationality: RussianPotential: Elite medTrade Value: MassiveBest Stats: Slap Shot Power 87, Wrist Shot Power 87, Offensive Awareness 86, Agility 86, Speed 86, Acceleration 86, Stick Checking 86

Andrei Svechnikov, at only 18-years-old, boasts an 86 in all speedster attributes. Couple this with his lofty Elite med potential and the Russian has the potential to become one of the fastest players on NHL 19 in a few seasons. His 85 deking, 84 puck control, and 84-plus across all shooting attributes means that he’ll be banging in plenty of goals in his rookie season.

Elias Pettersson (78 OVR)

Team: Vancouver CanucksPosition: Two-Way CenterAge: 19Nationality: SwedishPotential: Elite medTrade Value: MassiveBest Stats: Deking 87, Offensive Awareness 87, Agility 87, Slap Shot Power 86, Wrist Shot Power 86, Acceleration 86, Speed 86, Stick Checking 86

Drafted last year, Elias Pettersson has quickly become one of the top prospects in the NHL. The Swedish center impressed in the SHL with the Växjö Lakers and now looks poised to make his way into the NHL as a two-way center. Sometimes in the NHL games, young centers can be a liability due to their lack of skill in the duel, but with 77 faceoffs, 75 poise, and 77 strength, Pettersson has workable attributes that will certainly increase as the seasons go on.

Luke Kunin (78 OVR)

Team: Minnesota WildPosition: Two-Way CenterAge: 20Nationality: AmericanPotential: Top 6 medTrade Value: ModerateBest Stats: Wrist Shot Power 85, Speed 85, Balance 85, Durability 85, Strength 85

Having had a taste of the NHL last season – to the tune of 19 games, two goals, and four points – Luke Kunin is ready for his breakout season in NHL 19. As a well-balanced player across the board, boasting an emphasis on the physical side from his 85 strength, 84 body checking, 84 aggressiveness, and 85 durability, he comes in as the rookie with the best overall rating for the Wild.

Rasmus Andersson (78 OVR)

Team: Calgary FlamesPosition: Two-Way DefensemanAge: 21Nationality: SwedishPotential: Top 4 medTrade Value: ModerateBest Stats: Slap Shot Power 87, Wrist Shot Power 86, Aggressiveness 85, Body Checking 85, Durability 85, Strength 85, Speed 85, Endurance 85, Balance 85, Shot Blocking 85, Stick Checking 85

Rasmus Andersson now has two full seasons of AHL experience under his belt and is ready to take the leap into the NHL. His 83 defensive awareness and 81 offensive awareness will sharpen over the course of his rookie season, with his immense physical skills and shooting skills helping him to adapt to the NHL. As an NHL 19 player, his 84 acceleration, 84 agility, and 85 speed present themselves as the mobile defenseman’s best assets.

Malcolm Subban (81 OVR)

Team: Vegas Golden KnightsPosition: Hybrid GoaltenderAge: 24Nationality: CanadianPotential: Starter medTrade Value: LowBest Stats: Agility 90, Speed 90, Glove Low 86, Stick Low 86, Recover 86

Despite his increased workload during Marc-Andre Fleury’s bout with injury last season, Malcolm Subban still constitutes a rookie due to having only played in 24 NHL games – with the bar at 25 games. So, he also weighs in as NHL 19’s highest rated rookie goaltender. With a balanced sheet for reflexes, Subban makes for a strong backup and could develop into a good starter if given plenty of game time soon.

Eric Comrie (80 OVR)

Team: Winnipeg JetsPosition: Hybrid GoaltenderAge: 23Nationality: CanadianPotential: Starter medTrade Value: LowBest Stats: Agility 88, Speed 88, Passing 86

Eric Comrie has struggled to break into the NHL over the last couple of seasons but continues to post improving numbers in the AHL for the Manitoba Moose. In NHL 19, he makes for a decent backup goalie whose overall will improve over the next couple of seasons in that role. Then, he may be able to challenge for the starting spot.

Other top rookies on NHL 19