NHL 19 Legends List

As is often the case, the Hockey Ultimate Team game mode features many legend cards that are released throughout the season. In NHL 19, the starting pack in HUT rewards an alumni card. Here, we’ll be focussing on all of the legends that anyone can play as at any time through the NHL Alumni Association teams.

These teams include legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Patrick Roy, Brett Hull, Paul Coffey, and many other all-time greats. Playing on the lines of the All-Time West, All-Time East, All-Time Grit, Local Legends, and the ultimate All-Time All-Star team, these are the legend who you can play as in NHL 19.

Wayne Gretzky (97 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time WestPosition: CenterAge: 57Nationality: CanadianHeight: 183cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Deking 99, Slap Shot Accuracy 99, Wrist Shot Accuracy 99, Offensive Awareness 99, Poise 99, Passing 99, Hand-Eye 99, Puck Control 99

The ultimate goal-scoring machine in the history of North American hockey, Wayne Gretzky is understandably an incredible player on NHL 19. With a maximum rating of 99 in so many of the key offense attributes, ‘The Great One’ is the best player of the All-Time All-Star team.

Mario Lemieux (96 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: CenterAge: 52Nationality: CanadianHeight: 193cmWeight: 102kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 99 Deking, 99 Hand-Eye, 99 Passing, 99 Puck Control, 99 Offensive Awareness, 99 Poise, 99 Agility, 99 Slap Shot Accuracy, 99 Wrist Shot Accuracy

Mario Lemieux is a ferocious contender among the NHL 19 legends. With his 90 faceoffs, 99 poise, 92 strength, 95 defensive awareness, and 95 speed, his defensive stats compliment his offensive stats to make him much more than your traditional sniper.

Patrick Roy (96 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: GoaltenderAge: 52Nationality: CanadianHeight: 188cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Five Hole 97, Rebound Control 96, Aggressiveness 95, Endurance 95

Lauded as the greatest goaltender of all-time, Patrick Roy lives up to his legend status in NHL 19. He is incredibly hard to score against, with all reflex attributes rated at 92 or above, as well as boasting 94 stick high and 93 glove high ratings.

Mark Messier (94 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time WestPosition: CenterAge: 57Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Offensive Awareness 97, Hand-Eye 96, Defensive Awareness 96, Faceoffs 95, Poise 95

Mark Messier weighs in as NHL 19’s best two-way center, rocking a 95 for faceoffs and 95 for poise. On top of this, he has a 97 offensive awareness to his 96 defensive awareness, making him a potent skater at both ends of the ice.

Jean Beliveau (94 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: CenterAge: 87Nationality: CanadianHeight: 191cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Offensive Awareness 96, Deking 95, Passing 95, Balance 95

In the All-Time All-Star lines, the 94 overall Jean Beliveau starts as a bottom six center – showing just how incredibly strong the team is. With 94s and 95s in puck skills and a mighty 96 rating for offensive awareness, Beliveau can set up a goal for any of his teammates.

Jacques Plante (94 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: GoaltenderAge: 89Nationality: CanadianHeight: 183cmWeight: 79kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Angles 97, Agility 95, Durability 95

Playing as a rare stand-up goaltender in NHL 19, Jacques Plante serves as the perfect back-up to Patrick Roy as he boasts lofty 94s in five hole, glove low, stick high, and vision.

Larry Robinson (93 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: DefensemanAge: 67Nationality: CanadianHeight: 193cmWeight: 102kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Defensive Awareness 96, Shot Blocking 95, Passing 94, Puck Control 94

With strong shooting numbers, 92 offensive awareness, and 94 passing, Larry Robinson’s attributes live up to his role as an offensive defenseman. However, his 96 defensive awareness, 95 shot blocking, 91 stick checking, 92 body checking, 90 strength, and 92 fighting skill make him one of the best defensemen to have when in your own end.

Other NHL Alumni Association legends on NHL 19