NHL 19 Legends List

As is often the case, the Hockey Ultimate Team game mode features many legend cards that are released throughout the season. In NHL 19, the starting pack in HUT rewards an alumni card. Here, we’ll be focussing on all of the legends that anyone can play as at any time through the NHL Alumni Association teams.
These teams include legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Patrick Roy, Brett Hull, Paul Coffey, and many other all-time greats. Playing on the lines of the All-Time West, All-Time East, All-Time Grit, Local Legends, and the ultimate All-Time All-Star team, these are the legend who you can play as in NHL 19.
Wayne Gretzky (97 OVR)
Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time WestPosition: CenterAge: 57Nationality: CanadianHeight: 183cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Deking 99, Slap Shot Accuracy 99, Wrist Shot Accuracy 99, Offensive Awareness 99, Poise 99, Passing 99, Hand-Eye 99, Puck Control 99
The ultimate goal-scoring machine in the history of North American hockey, Wayne Gretzky is understandably an incredible player on NHL 19. With a maximum rating of 99 in so many of the key offense attributes, ‘The Great One’ is the best player of the All-Time All-Star team.
Mario Lemieux (96 OVR)
Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: CenterAge: 52Nationality: CanadianHeight: 193cmWeight: 102kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 99 Deking, 99 Hand-Eye, 99 Passing, 99 Puck Control, 99 Offensive Awareness, 99 Poise, 99 Agility, 99 Slap Shot Accuracy, 99 Wrist Shot Accuracy
Mario Lemieux is a ferocious contender among the NHL 19 legends. With his 90 faceoffs, 99 poise, 92 strength, 95 defensive awareness, and 95 speed, his defensive stats compliment his offensive stats to make him much more than your traditional sniper.
Patrick Roy (96 OVR)
Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: GoaltenderAge: 52Nationality: CanadianHeight: 188cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Five Hole 97, Rebound Control 96, Aggressiveness 95, Endurance 95
Lauded as the greatest goaltender of all-time, Patrick Roy lives up to his legend status in NHL 19. He is incredibly hard to score against, with all reflex attributes rated at 92 or above, as well as boasting 94 stick high and 93 glove high ratings.
Mark Messier (94 OVR)
Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time WestPosition: CenterAge: 57Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Offensive Awareness 97, Hand-Eye 96, Defensive Awareness 96, Faceoffs 95, Poise 95
Mark Messier weighs in as NHL 19’s best two-way center, rocking a 95 for faceoffs and 95 for poise. On top of this, he has a 97 offensive awareness to his 96 defensive awareness, making him a potent skater at both ends of the ice.
Jean Beliveau (94 OVR)
Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: CenterAge: 87Nationality: CanadianHeight: 191cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Offensive Awareness 96, Deking 95, Passing 95, Balance 95
In the All-Time All-Star lines, the 94 overall Jean Beliveau starts as a bottom six center – showing just how incredibly strong the team is. With 94s and 95s in puck skills and a mighty 96 rating for offensive awareness, Beliveau can set up a goal for any of his teammates.
Jacques Plante (94 OVR)
Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: GoaltenderAge: 89Nationality: CanadianHeight: 183cmWeight: 79kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Angles 97, Agility 95, Durability 95
Playing as a rare stand-up goaltender in NHL 19, Jacques Plante serves as the perfect back-up to Patrick Roy as he boasts lofty 94s in five hole, glove low, stick high, and vision.
Larry Robinson (93 OVR)
Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: DefensemanAge: 67Nationality: CanadianHeight: 193cmWeight: 102kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Defensive Awareness 96, Shot Blocking 95, Passing 94, Puck Control 94
With strong shooting numbers, 92 offensive awareness, and 94 passing, Larry Robinson’s attributes live up to his role as an offensive defenseman. However, his 96 defensive awareness, 95 shot blocking, 91 stick checking, 92 body checking, 90 strength, and 92 fighting skill make him one of the best defensemen to have when in your own end.
Other NHL Alumni Association legends on NHL 19
|Name
|Position
|Overall
|Team
|Joe Sakic
|Center
|93
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Teemu Selanne
|Right Wing
|93
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Guy Lafleur
|Right Wing
|93
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
|Peter Forsberg
|Center
|93
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Marcel Dionne
|Center
|92
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Brett Hull
|Right Wing
|92
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Bryan Trottier
|Center
|90
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
|Luc Robitaille
|Left Wing
|91
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Al MacInnis
|Defenseman
|90
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Paul Coffey
|Defenseman
|93
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Phil Housley
|Defenseman
|90
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
|Chris Pronger
|Defenseman
|92
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Denis Potvin
|Defenseman
|91
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
|Adam Oates
|Center
|88
|All-Time All-Star
|Jean Ratelle
|Center
|89
|All-Time All-Star
|Stan Mikita
|Center
|88
|All-Time All-Star
|Dale Hawerchuk
|Left Wing
|91
|All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
|Glenn Hall
|Goaltender
|93
|All-Time All-Star
|Jari Kurri
|Right Wing
|92
|All-Time West
|Mike Modano
|Center
|91
|All-Time West
|Stan Mikita
|Center
|88
|All-Time West
|Chris Chelios
|Defenseman
|93
|All-Time West, Al-Time Grit
|Rob Blake
|Defenseman
|89
|All-Time West
|Teppo Numminen
|Defenseman
|85
|All-Time West
|Glenn Anderson
|Right Wing
|87
|All-Time West
|Bobby Hull
|Left Wing
|92
|All-Time West
|Grant Fuhr
|Goaltender
|89
|All-Time West
|Ed Belfour
|Goaltender
|90
|All-Time West
|Bobby Clarke
|Left Wing
|89
|All-Time East
|Johnny Bucyk
|Left Wing
|88
|All-Time East
|Michel Goulet
|Left Wing
|87
|All-Time East
|Mike Gartner
|Right Wing
|88
|All-Time East
|Peter Stastny
|Center
|88
|All-Time East
|Dave Andreychuk
|Left Wing
|86
|All-Time East
|Mats Sundin
|Center
|91
|All-Time East
|Jean Ratelle
|Center
|89
|All-Time East
|Larry Murphy
|Defenseman
|89
|All-Time East
|Brian Leetch
|Defenseman
|91
|All-Time East
|Brad Park
|Defenseman
|87
|All-Time East
|Joe Nieuwendyk
|Center
|87
|All-Time East
|Billy Smith
|Goaltender
|91
|All-Time East
|Gary Roberts
|Left Wing
|84
|All-Time Grit
|Jeremy Roenick
|Center
|89
|All-Time Grit
|Theoren Fleury
|Right Wing
|88
|All-Time Grit
|Keith Tkachuk
|Left Wing
|85
|All-Time Grit
|Doug Gilmour
|Center
|87
|All-Time Grit
|Scott Mellanby
|Right Wing
|82
|All-Time Grit
|Tie Domi
|Right Wing
|82
|All-Time Grit
|Bobby Clarke
|Center
|89
|All-Time Grit
|Darren McCarty
|Right Wing
|80
|All-Time Grit
|Bob Probert
|Left Wing
|82
|All-Time Grit
|Jason Arnott
|Center
|83
|All-Time Grit
|Chris Nilan
|Right Wing
|80
|All-Time Grit
|Ken Daneyko
|Defenseman
|85
|All-Time Grit
|Jeff Beukeboom
|Defenseman
|79
|All-Time Grit
|Rob Ramage
|Defenseman
|85
|All-Time Grit
|Bryan Marchment
|Defenseman
|80
|All-Time Grit
|Garth Butcher
|Defenseman
|80
|All-Time Grit
|Ted Lindsay
|Left Wing
|90
|All-Time Grit
|Claude Lemieux
|Right Wing
|82
|All-Time Grit
|Ron Hextall
|Goaltender
|87
|All-Time Grit
|Billy Smith
|Goaltender
|91
|All-Time Grit
|Vic Hadfield
|Left Wing
|83
|Local Legends
|Bernie Federko
|Center
|86
|Local Legends
|Bob Nystrom
|Right Wing
|86
|Local Legends
|Sid Abel
|Left Wing
|90
|Local Legends
|Howie Morenz
|Center
|93
|Local Legends
|Jere Lehtinen
|Right Wing
|83
|Local Legends
|R. J. Umberger
|Left Wing
|81
|Local Legends
|Butch Goring
|Center
|83
|Local Legends
|Steve Larmer
|Right Wing
|83
|Local Legends
|Joel Otto
|Center
|82
|Local Legends
|Keith Primeau
|Center
|83
|Local Legends
|Rick Vaive
|Right Wing
|83
|Local Legends
|Dave Babych
|Defenseman
|83
|Local Legends
|Joe Watson
|Defenseman
|83
|Local Legends
|Donald Awrey
|Defenseman
|82
|Local Legends
|Wade Redden
|Defenseman
|86
|Local Legends
|Rod Langway
|Defenseman
|84
|Local Legends
|Craig Ludwig
|Defenseman
|81
|Local Legends
|Gerry Cheevers
|Goaltender
|89
|Local Legends
|Kirk McLean
|Goaltender
|85
|Local Legends