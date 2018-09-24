header decal
24 Sep 2018

NHL 19 Legends List

NHL 19 Legends List

NHL 19 is making a big deal of having so many legends, so we bring you all the NHL legends available in the game.

Wayne Gretzky (97 OVR) 

Mario Lemieux (96 OVR)

Patrick Roy (96 OVR)

Mark Messier (94 OVR)

Jean Beliveau (94 OVR)

Jacques Plante (94 OVR)

Larry Robinson (93 OVR)

Other NHL Alumni Association legends on NHL 19

As is often the case, the Hockey Ultimate Team game mode features many legend cards that are released throughout the season. In NHL 19, the starting pack in HUT rewards an alumni card. Here, we’ll be focussing on all of the legends that anyone can play as at any time through the NHL Alumni Association teams. 

These teams include legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Patrick Roy, Brett Hull, Paul Coffey, and many other all-time greats. Playing on the lines of the All-Time West, All-Time East, All-Time Grit, Local Legends, and the ultimate All-Time All-Star team, these are the legend who you can play as in NHL 19.

Wayne Gretzky (97 OVR) 

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time WestPosition: CenterAge: 57Nationality: CanadianHeight: 183cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Deking 99, Slap Shot Accuracy 99, Wrist Shot Accuracy 99, Offensive Awareness 99, Poise 99, Passing 99, Hand-Eye 99, Puck Control 99

The ultimate goal-scoring machine in the history of North American hockey, Wayne Gretzky is understandably an incredible player on NHL 19. With a maximum rating of 99 in so many of the key offense attributes, ‘The Great One’ is the best player of the All-Time All-Star team.

Mario Lemieux (96 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: CenterAge: 52Nationality: CanadianHeight: 193cmWeight: 102kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 99 Deking, 99 Hand-Eye, 99 Passing, 99 Puck Control, 99 Offensive Awareness, 99 Poise, 99 Agility, 99 Slap Shot Accuracy, 99 Wrist Shot Accuracy

Mario Lemieux is a ferocious contender among the NHL 19 legends. With his 90 faceoffs, 99 poise, 92 strength, 95 defensive awareness, and 95 speed, his defensive stats compliment his offensive stats to make him much more than your traditional sniper. 

Patrick Roy (96 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: GoaltenderAge: 52Nationality: CanadianHeight: 188cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Five Hole 97, Rebound Control 96, Aggressiveness 95, Endurance 95

Lauded as the greatest goaltender of all-time, Patrick Roy lives up to his legend status in NHL 19. He is incredibly hard to score against, with all reflex attributes rated at 92 or above, as well as boasting 94 stick high and 93 glove high ratings.

Mark Messier (94 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time WestPosition: CenterAge: 57Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Offensive Awareness 97, Hand-Eye 96, Defensive Awareness 96, Faceoffs 95, Poise 95

Mark Messier weighs in as NHL 19’s best two-way center, rocking a 95 for faceoffs and 95 for poise. On top of this, he has a 97 offensive awareness to his 96 defensive awareness, making him a potent skater at both ends of the ice.

Jean Beliveau (94 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: CenterAge: 87Nationality: CanadianHeight: 191cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Offensive Awareness 96, Deking 95, Passing 95, Balance 95

In the All-Time All-Star lines, the 94 overall Jean Beliveau starts as a bottom six center – showing just how incredibly strong the team is. With 94s and 95s in puck skills and a mighty 96 rating for offensive awareness, Beliveau can set up a goal for any of his teammates. 

Jacques Plante (94 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: GoaltenderAge: 89Nationality: CanadianHeight: 183cmWeight: 79kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Angles 97, Agility 95, Durability 95

Playing as a rare stand-up goaltender in NHL 19, Jacques Plante serves as the perfect back-up to Patrick Roy as he boasts lofty 94s in five hole, glove low, stick high, and vision. 

Larry Robinson (93 OVR)

Team: All-Time All-Star, All-Time EastPosition: DefensemanAge: 67Nationality: CanadianHeight: 193cmWeight: 102kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 99, Defensive Awareness 96, Shot Blocking 95, Passing 94, Puck Control 94

With strong shooting numbers, 92 offensive awareness, and 94 passing, Larry Robinson’s attributes live up to his role as an offensive defenseman. However, his 96 defensive awareness, 95 shot blocking, 91 stick checking, 92 body checking, 90 strength, and 92 fighting skill make him one of the best defensemen to have when in your own end.

Other NHL Alumni Association legends on NHL 19

Name Position Overall Team
Joe SakicCenter93All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Teemu SelanneRight Wing93All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Guy LafleurRight Wing93All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
Peter ForsbergCenter93All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Marcel DionneCenter92All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Brett HullRight Wing92All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Bryan TrottierCenter90All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
Luc RobitailleLeft Wing91All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Al MacInnisDefenseman90All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Paul CoffeyDefenseman93All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Phil HousleyDefenseman90All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
Chris ProngerDefenseman92All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Denis PotvinDefenseman91All-Time All-Star, All-Time East
Adam OatesCenter88All-Time All-Star
Jean RatelleCenter89All-Time All-Star
Stan MikitaCenter88All-Time All-Star
Dale HawerchukLeft Wing91All-Time All-Star, All-Time West
Glenn HallGoaltender93All-Time All-Star
Jari KurriRight Wing92All-Time West
Mike ModanoCenter91All-Time West
Stan MikitaCenter88All-Time West
Chris CheliosDefenseman93All-Time West, Al-Time Grit
Rob BlakeDefenseman89All-Time West
Teppo NumminenDefenseman85All-Time West
Glenn AndersonRight Wing 87All-Time West
Bobby HullLeft Wing92All-Time West
Grant FuhrGoaltender89All-Time West
Ed BelfourGoaltender90All-Time West
Bobby ClarkeLeft Wing89All-Time East
Johnny BucykLeft Wing88All-Time East
Michel GouletLeft Wing87All-Time East
Mike GartnerRight Wing88All-Time East
Peter StastnyCenter88All-Time East
Dave AndreychukLeft Wing86All-Time East
Mats SundinCenter91All-Time East
Jean RatelleCenter89All-Time East
Larry MurphyDefenseman89All-Time East
Brian LeetchDefenseman91All-Time East
Brad ParkDefenseman87All-Time East
Joe NieuwendykCenter87All-Time East
Billy SmithGoaltender91All-Time East
Gary RobertsLeft Wing84All-Time Grit
Jeremy RoenickCenter89All-Time Grit
Theoren FleuryRight Wing88All-Time Grit
Keith TkachukLeft Wing85All-Time Grit
Doug GilmourCenter87All-Time Grit
Scott Mellanby Right Wing82All-Time Grit
Tie DomiRight Wing82All-Time Grit
Bobby ClarkeCenter89All-Time Grit
Darren McCartyRight Wing80All-Time Grit
Bob ProbertLeft Wing82All-Time Grit
Jason ArnottCenter83All-Time Grit
Chris NilanRight Wing80All-Time Grit
Ken DaneykoDefenseman85All-Time Grit
Jeff BeukeboomDefenseman79All-Time Grit
Rob RamageDefenseman85All-Time Grit
Bryan MarchmentDefenseman80All-Time Grit
Garth ButcherDefenseman80All-Time Grit
Ted LindsayLeft Wing90All-Time Grit
Claude LemieuxRight Wing82All-Time Grit
Ron HextallGoaltender87All-Time Grit
Billy SmithGoaltender91All-Time Grit
Vic HadfieldLeft Wing83Local Legends
Bernie FederkoCenter86Local Legends
Bob NystromRight Wing86Local Legends
Sid AbelLeft Wing90Local Legends
Howie MorenzCenter93Local Legends
Jere LehtinenRight Wing83Local Legends
R. J. UmbergerLeft Wing81Local Legends
Butch GoringCenter83Local Legends
Steve LarmerRight Wing83Local Legends
Joel OttoCenter82Local Legends
Keith PrimeauCenter83Local Legends
Rick VaiveRight Wing83Local Legends
Dave BabychDefenseman83Local Legends
Joe WatsonDefenseman83Local Legends
Donald AwreyDefenseman82Local Legends
Wade ReddenDefenseman86Local Legends
Rod LangwayDefenseman84Local Legends
Craig LudwigDefenseman81Local Legends
Gerry CheeversGoaltender89Local Legends
Kirk McLeanGoaltender85Local Legends
